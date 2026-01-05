Aible Launches Six New Industry AI Agent Solutions to Help Enterprises Act Faster Amid Constant Change

New AI agents for Retail, Healthcare, CFO organizations, Government, Legal Services, and Banking debut alongside CES, JP Morgan Healthcare, and NRF

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Aible, the leading company delivering AI agents for business users at enterprise scale, today announced the launch of six new industry-specific AI agent solutions, with dozens more in the near term pipeline, designed to help organizations automatically understand what's changing in their business and why, so they can take faster, more confident actions.

The new AI agent solutions will be available beginning this January, coinciding with major global industry events, including:

CES 2026 - Las Vegas, January 6-9, 2026

NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show - New York, January 11-13, 2026

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026 - San Francisco, January 12-15, 2026

Across industries facing rising volatility, cost pressure, regulatory complexity, and data overload, traditional dashboards, static reports, and manual analysis can no longer keep pace. Aible AI agents continuously analyze millions of patterns across billions of records to automatically detect, explain, and prioritize the most impactful drivers of change, presenting insights in clear, plain language for business users.

Six Industry-Specific AI Agent Solutions, Available Now

Aible's new industry-specific AI agent solutions package proven AI agent capabilities into ready-to-deploy templates aligned to the data, KPIs, and decisions that matter most in each domain:

Retail : Automatically evaluates millions of variable combinations to detect shifts in customer behavior (e.g. average purchase amount) and population (e.g. number of purchases) to explain why retail KPIs are changing.

Healthcare : Automatically explains shifts in patient demand, visit volume, diagnoses, and facility performance by analyzing thousands to millions of variable combinations, highlighting where utilization is rising or falling, what's driving those changes, and validating every insight with fact-based, traceable data to support faster operational and clinical decisions.

Banking & Asset Management: Explains portfolio performance, risk exposure, market-driven changes, and client behavior at enterprise scale.

Office of the CFO : Automatically explains changes in spend, budgeting, and contracts by analyzing hundreds of thousands of variable combinations to surface the largest drivers of financial shifts, highlighting where costs, vendors, or award amounts are changing most, with traceable, fact-based insights.

Legal Services : Automatically reviews contracts to surface liability exposure, indemnification risks, data-use and confidentiality gaps, and weak security or liability caps-delivering clear executive summaries, traceable source references, and negotiation-ready insights without manual document review.

Federal, State & Local Government: Monitors contracting and vendor spend across departments and administrations to uncover unexpected shifts in awards, vendor concentration, and departmental growth, enabling finance, procurement, and oversight teams to quickly identify risk, anomalies, and policy-driven changes with validated, data-backed explanations.

Each solution is designed so business users, not only data scientists or expert developers, can create, coach, and deploy AI agents, enabling faster adoption and measurable outcomes in days rather than months.

Available on the NVIDIA DGX Spark

Aible AI agents can run locally on NVIDIA DGX Spark desktop supercomputers, enabling organizations to perform "what's changed and why" analysis in secure, air-gapped, or controlled environments. This approach provides enterprise-grade performance, governance, and predictable cost, addressing growing concerns around generative AI security, data exposure, and runaway inference expenses.

At the Gartner IT Symposium/XPO in October 2025, business and IT users had the opportunity to build their own AI agents using Aible on the NVIDIA DGX Spark. A video of those user interactions can be seen here.

By running Aible on DGX Spark, enterprises can analyze massive volumes of data, evaluate millions of business drivers, and deliver fast, actionable explanations-while maintaining full control of their data and AI operations.

Aible Industry-Specific AI Agent Solutions on NVIDIA DGX Spark Addresses the Key Concerns of These Organizations

Security : All of the data remains under their control and the language models run in the NVIDIA DGX Spark device itself. The entire solution can be run air-gapped or, in other words, completely disconnected from the Internet.

Hallucinations : Language model hallucinations are not acceptable in functions like finance and legal as well as industries like healthcare. Aible independently and deterministically checks the output of the language model and traces back to source documents to avoid hallucinations. It highlights the double-checked sections in blue and users can tooltip over such sections to see the raw source data.

Availability of Experts : Anyone can build agents on Aible - no expertise required. At the State of Nebraska AI hackathon, 36 users without any prior training, and most with no AI expertise, built 222 agents in 90 minutes. At the UC Berkeley AI Summit high schoolers using Aible beat the results of expert and professional data scientists.

Cost Predictability: The Aible solution including the NVIDIA DGX Spark is available at a low annual charge. Given the language models run on the device itself, there are no surprise cloud or language model costs .

See Aible AI Agents Live at CES, JP Morgan Healthcare, and NRF

The new Aible industry-specific AI agent solutions will be showcased live throughout January at CES 2026, JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, and NRF 2026. At NRF, Aible will demonstrate retail AI agents running on NVIDIA DGX Spark as part of the Supermicro booth.

Attendees can see how AI agents connect directly to enterprise data to explain what's changing across their business, and how those insights translate into measurable outcomes.

To schedule a meeting with the Aible, NVIDIA, and Supermicro teams in advance, click here.

Accelerating AI Solutions Aggregation and Scale

Aible partners with TD SYNNEX for orchestration and distribution across the IT channel. As a global industry leader selling through more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries, TD SYNNEX is an innovative partner helping Aible scale efforts in North America to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. TD SYNNEX empowers technology vendors and partners to accelerate growth and deliver innovative solutions to market with unmatched scale and efficiency.

"These comprehensive AI solutions from Aible, along with our joint relationship with NVIDIA, make this partnership beneficial for both TD SYNNEX and our partners," said Ed Morales, North America VP, AI & High-Growth Strategic Business Enablement at TD SYNNEX. "By adding Aible's innovative technology to the TD SYNNEX ecosystem as part of our Destination AI initiative, we look forward to further driving AI adoption and innovation at scale."

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized AI agents that are created and coached by business users at scale. Organizations including CVS Health, Baptist Health, the State of Nebraska, and Verizon use Aible AI agents to deliver measurable results across customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory and supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation - in days, not months. The agentic AI platform enables business users to automatically analyze millions of patterns using augmented analytics and GenAI, while retaining full control by providing feedback on agent reasoning to continuously improve accuracy and alignment. Deployed entirely within an enterprise's own cloud or at the edge, Aible delivers up to 200X greater cost efficiency. Learn more at www.aible.com.

