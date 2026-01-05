Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Upside Gold Corp. ("Upside Gold" or the "Company"). The Calgary-based Company's common shares were listed on the CSE today following the conversion of 8,257,000 special warrants that were previously issued in August 2025. The ticker symbol is UG.

Upside Gold has executed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kena Gold-Copper property, located near the city of Nelson in southeastern British Columbia. The project is situated in the so-called "Kootenay Arc," a region with a long history of gold production. There has been extensive historic drilling activity completed at the site, and further drilling and data compilation was recommended in a technical report completed on Kena last year. Upside Gold is in the midst of an exploration program at the property.

"With gold prices hitting unprecedented highs above US$4,500 an ounce late last month, and financing conditions improving across the junior mining sector, this is the right time for companies to get to work on early-stage gold exploration programs," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Upside Gold is the first of what we hope will be many new junior gold listings on the CSE in 2026. We wish the company success at the Kena property."

"We appreciate the support of the Canadian Securities Exchange and are excited to join a growing group of exploration companies on the CSE," said Sophy Cesar, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Upside Gold. "The Exchange is a natural fit for Upside at this stage, and we believe the listing is well aligned with our objectives as we continue to build the Company and advance the Kena Project."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279505

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)