Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miroma Project Factory: iMPAKT by MPF: Turning Compassion into Data, and Data into Change

SYDNEY, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the world, healthcare systems are shifting toward value - based models - ones that prioritise experience, outcomes, and quality of life, not just throughput or efficiency. The rise of PREMs (Patient Reported Experience Measures) and PROMs (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) reflects this shift. But these frameworks are only as good as the systems that support them.

The iMPAKT platform transforming patient feedback into insights that drive better healthcare.

That's why Miroma Project Factory (MPF) has partnered with Ulster University to launch iMPAKT: a transformative mobile and dashboard platform designed to embed person-centred care into the everyday rhythm of healthcare delivery.

Built for nurses, midwives, and their patients, iMPAKT brings to life a measurement framework over a decade in the making - one that distils person-centred care into eight core Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and enables frontline teams to capture, analyse, and act on real-world feedback. With rich data drawn from surveys, storytelling, patient records, and time-spent observations, the app gives health professionals a clear picture of how well they're delivering on what matters most to patients: respect, involvement, connection, and trust.

After an initial feasibility study and years of refinement, MPF was brought on board to transform the research prototype into a full commercial-grade mobile application. Leveraging its Honeycomb middleware, MPF delivered both the Flutter-based iOS and Android apps as well as a web-based reporting dashboard that healthcare leaders can use to track progress across departments and benchmark against other sites and settings.

From maternity wards to community nursing teams, iMPAKT is already in use across seven international sites, including the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney. Nurses can hand the app to patients to capture their stories, reflect on those insights, and use tailored dashboards to guide critical team discussions and service improvements. Everything is designed to run in six-week "cycles," creating momentum for teams to reflect, reset, and improve.

The app has shown it can do more than report - it can provoke action, accelerate learning, and support shared decision-making in ways traditional systems can't. And with minimal burden on busy staff.

"iMPAKT is what happens when research, design, and clinical practice finally meet in the middle," said Kat Robinson, CEO at MPF. "It's proof that digital tools can support dignity, not just data. And in doing so, it gives frontline staff a way to lead culture change from the inside out."

With renewed interest and backing from Ulster University, the project has now secured a new round of development through the Enabling Research Award from the Public Health Agency's HSC R&D Division, with the aim of scaling iMPAKT as a global standard for patient experience evaluation and clinical impact measurement.

But iMPAKT's most powerful feature may be its simplicity: it puts reflection, storytelling, and accountability back where they belong - at the bedside.

"This is how we restore the heart in healthcare. Not by asking nurses to do more - but by giving them tools that show how much they already do."

About iMPAKT

iMPAKT is a digital health platform developed by Ulster University in collaboration with Miroma Project Factory, designed to enable nursing and midwifery teams to measure and improve person-centred care. Using eight evidence-based Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), iMPAKT captures patient experiences through four data collection methods and transforms them into actionable insights via a mobile app and web dashboard. The platform is currently being tested across the UK and Australia, with plans for commercial expansion supported by new research and funding partnerships.

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

MPF is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences. For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com.

For media enquiries, interviews or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Miroma Project Factory
info@theprojectfactory.com

Professor Tanya McCance
Ulster University
tv.mccance@ulster.ac.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797146/Impakt.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/impakt-by-mpf-turning-compassion-into-data-and-data-into-change-302586355.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.