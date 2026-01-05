Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
WKN: A2PKSX | ISIN: VGG6375R1073
NASDAQ
05.01.26 | 21:59
16,110 US-Dollar
+2,09 % +0,330
National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences & Events

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events. In addition, the Company posted an updated NESR presentation on the Investor Relations page of its website (https://investors.nesr.com/).

  1. Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on 5-7 January 2026 - Miami, Florida - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, NESR CEO will participate on a Middle East-themed panel on Wed, January 7th;

  2. Future Minerals Forum on 13-15 January 2026 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - NESR management will participate in the leading, government-led Middle East event encompassing the minerals value chain, as part of ongoing business development within the NEDA segment;

  3. Libya Energy & Economic Summit on 24-26 January 2026 - Tripoli, Libya - NESR management will engage with customers and technology partners, and NESR CEO will participate on a panel regarding Libya's next phase of activity and hydrocarbon production growth;

  4. SPE Kuwait Oil & Gas Show (KOGS) on 3-5 February 2026 - Kuwait City, Kuwait - NESR team will engage with customers and showcase the Company's achievements in Kuwait amidst strong market growth and collaborative innovation;

  5. THRIVE Energy Conference on 24-26 February 2026 - Houston, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors;

  6. Piper Sandler 26th Annual Energy Conference on 16-18 March 2026 - Las Vegas, Nevada - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, and participate on a sector panel;

  7. CERAWeek on 23-27 March 2026 - Houston, Texas - NESR management will participate in the Energy, Technology & Geopolitics edition of CERAWeek, and host meetings with a number of MENA National Oil Company customers;

  8. Barclays Middle East Investor Tour on 29 March to 3 April 2026 - UAE & Saudi Arabia - NESR will participate and host a stop on the tour for the Barclays Research team and investor group;

  9. Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) on 30 March to 1 April 2026 - Cairo, Egypt - NESR team will feature recent milestones in its frontier technology development. NESR CEO will participate on a decarbonization panel;

  10. Tudor, Pickering & Holt "Hotter 'N Hell" Conference on 12-13 May 2026 - Houston, Texas - NESR management will attend 1x1 and group meetings with analysts & investors;

  11. Bank of America Middle East Investor Tour on 18-22 May 2026 - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar - NESR will participate and host a stop on the tour for the Bank of America Research team and investor group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lubna Hamdan
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
lubna@nesr.com

For inquiries regarding NESR, or for investor queries, please contact:

Blake Gendron
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nesr-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-and-events-1124161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
