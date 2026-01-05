National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences & Events

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events. In addition, the Company posted an updated NESR presentation on the Investor Relations page of its website (https://investors.nesr.com/).

Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on 5-7 January 2026 - Miami, Florida - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, NESR CEO will participate on a Middle East-themed panel on Wed, January 7th; Future Minerals Forum on 13-15 January 2026 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - NESR management will participate in the leading, government-led Middle East event encompassing the minerals value chain, as part of ongoing business development within the NEDA segment; Libya Energy & Economic Summit on 24-26 January 2026 - Tripoli, Libya - NESR management will engage with customers and technology partners, and NESR CEO will participate on a panel regarding Libya's next phase of activity and hydrocarbon production growth; SPE Kuwait Oil & Gas Show (KOGS) on 3-5 February 2026 - Kuwait City, Kuwait - NESR team will engage with customers and showcase the Company's achievements in Kuwait amidst strong market growth and collaborative innovation; THRIVE Energy Conference on 24-26 February 2026 - Houston, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors; Piper Sandler 26th Annual Energy Conference on 16-18 March 2026 - Las Vegas, Nevada - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, and participate on a sector panel; CERAWeek on 23-27 March 2026 - Houston, Texas - NESR management will participate in the Energy, Technology & Geopolitics edition of CERAWeek, and host meetings with a number of MENA National Oil Company customers; Barclays Middle East Investor Tour on 29 March to 3 April 2026 - UAE & Saudi Arabia - NESR will participate and host a stop on the tour for the Barclays Research team and investor group; Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) on 30 March to 1 April 2026 - Cairo, Egypt - NESR team will feature recent milestones in its frontier technology development. NESR CEO will participate on a decarbonization panel; Tudor, Pickering & Holt "Hotter 'N Hell" Conference on 12-13 May 2026 - Houston, Texas - NESR management will attend 1x1 and group meetings with analysts & investors; Bank of America Middle East Investor Tour on 18-22 May 2026 - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar - NESR will participate and host a stop on the tour for the Bank of America Research team and investor group.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

