Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHVP | ISIN: US4642141059 | Ticker-Symbol: 358
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 15:29
40,900 Euro
+0,99 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 22:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ritzert Joins Isabella Bank Corporation as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Isabella Bank Corporation proudly announces the appointment of Gerald J. Ritzert, CPA as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Jerome Schwind, President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corporation, shared his enthusiasm for Ritzert's arrival. "We are excited to welcome Jerry to our leadership team. His extensive banking experience and proven ability to drive financial performance and strategic growth will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Isabella Bank's position in the marketplace."

Ritzert brings a wealth of experience accumulated over more than 30 years in accounting and finance, including significant leadership roles in the banking industry. His expertise spans asset-liability management, capital planning, investment portfolio optimization, and strategic financial reporting. Throughout his career, Ritzert has successfully implemented initiatives to enhance profitability, strengthen risk management, and improve operational efficiency.

Ritzert earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Accounting from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is a Certified Public Accountant, underscoring his commitment to excellence and integrity in financial leadership. He has served on multiple boards and committees, including the Greater Beloit Economic Development Council and the Financial Managers Society.

Jerry and his wife, Laure, are excited to relocate from Roscoe, Illinois, to Mount Pleasant. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, they look forward to becoming active members of the Isabella Bank community.

##

Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for over 121 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Lori Peterson, Vice President and Director of Marketing

Phone: 989-779-6333 | lapeterson@isabellabank.com

SOURCE: Isabella Bank Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ritzert-joins-isabella-bank-corporation-as-chief-financial-officer-1124112

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.