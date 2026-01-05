Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2026 ICR Conference.

CEO and CFO Martin Hoffmann will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 11:30 am US Eastern Time (05:30 pm Central European Time on January 12, 2026). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement a mission that still guides the brand today. Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec and LightSpray innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 80 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

