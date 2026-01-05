Anzeige
WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021
NASDAQ
05.01.26 | 22:00
15,460 US-Dollar
+14,43 % +1,950
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 22:38 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unusual Machines to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13 and 14 in New York City.

Unusual Machines' CEO, Allan Evans, and COO, Drew Camden, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Management will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 14 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham148/umac/2241498.

A replay will also be available at: https://www.unusualmachines.com/news-events/events.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling 1-on-1 meetings with Unusual Machines during the conference may contact their Needham representative.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-participate-in-the-28th-annual-needham-growth-conference-1124165

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
