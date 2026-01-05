Retreva Launches Nationwide Franchise Program and Welcomes First Two Franchisees

Retreva accelerates national expansion with its proven franchise model, empowering business owners to deliver smarter sales solutions in their local markets.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Retreva, an innovative sales prospecting software platform that helps businesses set more meetings and close more deals, today announced the launch of its nationwide franchise program, marking a major milestone in the company's growth. Retreva has already onboarded its first two franchisees, signaling strong early adoption and momentum. This expansion represents a pivotal step in Retreva's mission to help organizations nationwide sell more effectively through an intelligent, repeatable prospecting system powered by psychology and proven sales science.

Retreva introduced its franchise model in 2025 and immediately saw strong demand. The company quickly attracted its first partners. The inaugural franchisees include Brian Armendinger, a former customer who experienced Retreva's results firsthand, and Kevin Moran and Ajit Kahaduwe, experienced entrepreneurs who recognized the platform's proven technology and business potential.

"Investing in a Retreva franchise was an easy choice for me," said Armendinger. "I used the platform as a customer when I was selling direct mail and saw how effective it was. There's really nothing else that generates that kind of response for such a low cost."

Moran and Kahaduwe shared a similar perspective. "Retreva met our requirements for solving a real-world business problem with a mature technology stack and 24/7 customer support so we could focus on sales," said Moran.

Both franchise locations have completed successful onboarding and go-to-market activation, demonstrating early traction and validating Retreva's scalable franchise model.

"This is a meaningful step for Retreva," said Amy Barcus, co-owner of Retreva. "The fact that our first two franchisees began as customers tells us we're solving real problems. We love the franchise model because we focus on customer success, while our partners focus on business development and strengthening relationships."

Co-owner Chuck Maynard added, "Franchising is how we scale with intention. Local owners bring community knowledge, and we bring the platform and support."

Growing Franchise Momentum Heading Into 2026

Following the successful launches led by Armendinger and by Moran and Kahaduwe, Retreva continues to see rapid nationwide interest. The company has built a strong pipeline of qualified franchise candidates. Many of these candidates are entrepreneurs and sales-driven professionals who want to bring Retreva's proven prospecting system to their local markets. With several new territories now in active discussion, Retreva expects continued expansion throughout 2026.

A Smarter Way to Prospect and Sell

Retreva's platform operates like a digital sales assistant at a fraction of the cost. Using a simple four-step process (Go, Fetch, Retreva, Close), users upload their contacts and let Retreva generate consistent, personalized outreach that warms leads over time. When prospects engage, sales teams are notified instantly so they can step in and convert opportunities into revenue.

"At Retreva, we believe that people buy from people," said Barcus. "Our franchising strategy is built on that same principle of empowering our subscribers to succeed through authentic, human connection. The success of our first franchisees and the businesses they support stands as a testament to the strength and value of the Retreva model. We look forward to expanding this success and bringing Retreva to communities across America."

Introducing Key Advisor: Joe Bourdow

Retreva also announced the addition of Joe Bourdow, CFE, as an advisor and board member. Known for his many years as President of Valpak, Bourdow brings more than 45 years of franchise leadership experience as a national franchisor, multi-unit franchisee, advisor, and board member. He also advises Huntington Learning Centers, Benetrends Financial Corporation, Big Frog Franchising, and other franchisors and industry suppliers. He served two terms on the International Franchise Association board of directors and spent many years as an instructor in the IFA's Certified Franchise Executive program.

About Retreva

Retreva may be new to franchising, but it is far from a new concept. For more than 10 years, Retreva's proven business model has powered hundreds of millions of emails annually, generating over $1 billion in sales for thousands of companies across the United States, Canada and select international markets.

Retreva is a sales prospecting software platform designed to help businesses sell more with less time, money, and effort. Founded by pioneers in cold email prospecting, Retreva blends behavioral psychology with proven outreach processes to deliver a consistent stream of qualified meetings. Users upload their contacts, and Retreva manages customized messaging, responses, and lead nurturing so sales professionals can stay focused on closing deals.

To learn more, visit www.Retreva.com .

