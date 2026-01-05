Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Corporation") today announced that, following the departure of Adam Sudar, effective today, and his cessation of employment with the Corporation, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the following management changes:

a) George Hatzolglou, the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed, effective immediately, to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation, carrying the title Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for financial leadership, operational performance, and execution discipline across the Corporation's greenhouse operations; and

b) Abe Schmitt has been appointed, effective immediately, to the role of Vice-President, Operations, responsible for day-to-day on-site execution, performance and continuous improvement of operations across all greenhouse farms.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Sudar for his contributions in helping grow Green Rise's greenhouse farms from 51 acres to 86.5 acres of growing capacity over the past five years. Simultaneously, the Board welcomes Mr. Hatzoglou and Mr. Schmitt into their new roles. "We are confident the right team is in place to continue to drive production efficiencies and delivery of further process improvements," said Vincent Narang, the Corporation's CEO, on behalf of its Board of Directors.

Source: Green Rise Foods Inc.