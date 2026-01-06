Anzeige
06.01.2026 00:50 Uhr
TrueRock Holdings, Inc.: Hardrock Ready Mix Acquires Piedmont Ready Mix from VL Concrete, Inc.

ASHEBORO AND MEBANE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Hardrock Ready Mix announced today that it has acquired Piedmont Ready Mix from VL Concrete, Inc., a company owned by Victor Lopez. The acquisition expands Hardrock Ready Mix's footprint in central North Carolina and strengthens its ability to serve customers across the region.

The transaction includes Piedmont Ready Mix's existing concrete plant in Asheboro, North Carolina, as well as a second plant currently under construction in Mebane, North Carolina. The deal is effective January 1, 2026.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward for Hardrock Ready Mix," said Drew Boggs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hardrock Ready Mix. "Piedmont Ready Mix has built a strong reputation for quality and service under Victor's leadership, and we are excited to build on that foundation while expanding our operational capacity and geographic reach. I have known Victor for over a decade and share his commitment to customers, employees, and operational excellence. Our goal is to ensure a seamless transition while continuing to drive meaningful growth across the region."

Victor Lopez, owner of VL Concrete, Inc., commented on the transaction: "This sale reflects our long-term strategic focus. VL Concrete intends to concentrate exclusively on our concrete placement business, and divesting the ready-mix operations allows us to dedicate our resources and attention to that core segment. We believe Hardrock Ready Mix is well positioned to continue serving Piedmont Ready Mix customers and employees with the same commitment to quality."

The Asheboro facility will continue operations under Hardrock Ready Mix ownership, while construction of the Mebane plant will proceed as planned. Customers of Piedmont Ready Mix can expect continuity of service and a seamless transition. Hardrock Ready Mix plans to integrate Piedmont's operations and team members into its existing organization, reinforcing its commitment to safety, quality, and reliable service.

About Hardrock Ready Mix

Hardrock Ready Mix is a provider of ready-mix concrete serving commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects throughout North Carolina. The company is committed to delivering high-quality materials and dependable service to its customers.

About VL Concrete, Inc.

VL Concrete, Inc., owned by Victor Lopez, is a concrete placement contractor serving customers throughout North and South Carolina. The company performs residential, commercial, and industrial projects and is focused on delivering high-quality concrete placement services across all market segments.

Media Contact:
Anna Hicks
Public Relations Coordinator
TrueRock Construction, LLC
704-289-8482 x.300
ahicks@truerockinc.com

SOURCE: TrueRock Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hardrock-ready-mix-acquires-piedmont-ready-mix-from-vl-concrete-inc.-1123955

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
