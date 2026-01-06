Fairfax City, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Palmercare Chiropractic Fairfax is celebrating a milestone year marked by record-breaking patient volume, expanded community involvement, and a renewed commitment to clinical excellence under the leadership of Dr. Anna Choi.





Throughout 2025, the Fairfax clinic served more patients than ever before in its history, fueled in part by strong participation in local community events and wellness initiatives. These outreach efforts have helped deepen relationships with Fairfax-area residents and reinforce Palmercare Fairfax's reputation as a welcoming, patient-centered chiropractic office.

"Our focus has been on creating an environment where patients feel supported, heard, and genuinely cared for," said Dr. Anna Choi, Clinic Leader at Palmercare Chiropractic Fairfax. "The growth we've seen this year reflects the trust our community has placed in us and the sense of home our patients feel when they walk through our doors."





Palmercare Chiropractic Fairfax provides chiropractic care for individuals and families in Fairfax City and surrounding areas, with a mission centered on helping patients not only get healthy-but stay healthy-through chiropractic care focused on spinal alignment and nervous system function. The clinic supports patients across life stages and activity levels, includingadult care, pediatric care, prenatal chiropractic care, family care, and athletes & sports care.

In addition to hands-on chiropractic care, Palmercare Chiropractic Fairfax offers complementary services designed to support recovery, mobility, and long-term wellness. These includemassage therapy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, spinal and postural screenings, home exercise programs, rehabilitation, therapeutic modalities, custom orthotics, and reflexology.

Dr. Choi has also placed a strong emphasis on continuing education and professional development throughout the year. By staying current with evolving chiropractic techniques and best practices, the Fairfax team continues to elevate the quality of care delivered to patients seeking relief, improved movement, and better day-to-day function.

Palmercare Chiropractic serves patients through multiple locations and highlights a broader legacy of care, with "100,000+ happy patients" across the organization. To learn more or schedule an appointment at the Fairfax City location, patients are encouraged to call or visit online.

