Vancouver, BC - January 5, 2026 - Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its has been added as a payment service with Bookinglayer - https://bookinglayer.com - ("Bookinglayer"), an arms-length party.

Bookinglayer is an all-in-one reservation system built for complex booking scenarios involving accommodation and activities. They help retreats, resorts, and schools automate their booking process from start to finish. Bookinglayer's solution is highly customizable, allowing hospitality and experienced based business to fully adapt their booking flow to their guest's decision-making process. The Bookinglayer Guest Portal supports guest data post-booking, ensuring the booking process is simple and quick. The Guest Portal can also be used to sign waivers, schedule sessions, and collect outstanding balances, all of which are fully automated. Whether you have 5 cabanas or are a large multinational chain, Bookinglayer revolutionizes booking management, making it easier to collect and change bookings, sell and schedule activities, assign instructors, handle payments, and communicate with guests. 1

The FintechWerx payment gateway, "PaymentWerx", consolidates multiple payment methods and gateway connections into a single platform and is designed to support transaction routing, reporting, and compliance-oriented processing for merchants and service providers.

The integration of PaymentWerx is intended to offer Bookinglayer clients additional payment processing options aligned with their unique operational parameters, says FintechWerx Co-Founder and CEO George Hofsink.

"We continue to see certain verticals and businesses continually bouncing around payment processors due to their unique characteristics and needs," says Hofsink. "With travel having such a high rate of customer chargebacks, the combination of Bookinglayer's ease of management with the versatility of PaymentWerx is a partnership to counteract this phenomenon."

The FintechWerx platform being built for the needs of non-traditional verticals prompted the agreement, according to Tim Has the Founder of Bookinglayer.

"Our clients require reliable payment processing that can be integrated into their existing booking environments, and PaymentWerx is an additional processing option that fits within our platform architecture and can offer new opportunities to our clients."

References:

1) Bookinglayer https://sourceforge.net/software/product/Bookinglayer/

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.FintechWerx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero, FintechWerx Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Solutions Inc.

Phone: 778-652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated results of providing Bookinglayer with payment services. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=CA31810J2020Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.