Hyundai Motor Group Announces AI Robotics Strategy to Lead Human-Centered Robotics Era at CES 2026

Hyundai Motor Group debuts real-world human-centered AI Robotics at CES 2026

The Group to secure optimal capabilities, including its expansive Group-wide value chain and product portfolio, to lead the Physical AI industry

The Group to also connect global Physical AI industries, including Korea and the U.S., to build a differentiated core foundation

CES Theme 'Partnering Human Progress' represents the Group's bold roadmap for advancing human-robot collaboration, underpinned by three foundational partnerships

Partnering humans and co-working robots to commence the era of AI Robotics, starting in manufacturing environments

… Boston Dynamics unveils the product version of its new Atlas robot

… Atlas to be deployed at HMGMA by 2028 for sequencing tasks, advancing human-centric smart factory innovation

… Atlas reduces human physical burden by performing higher-risk tasks; lays the groundwork for robot commercialization and collaborative human-robot environment

… Group affiliates - including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, and Hyundai Glovis - to collaborate and build an End-to-End (E2E) AI Robotics value chain

… enhance robotics capabilities through data-driven production and validation systems, such as the Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) and Software-Defined Factory (SDF) platform

… drive world-class AI Robotics development through strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and other initiatives

… leverage Group's global manufacturing expertise to accelerate AI Robotics mass production, and expand Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) offerings

… accelerate technological development of next-generation humanoids through Boston Dynamics and Google DeepMind collaboration

… drive safe and efficient deployment of humanoids by integrating cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today unveiled its transformative AI Robotics Strategy at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 (CES 2026), presenting a bold roadmap for advancing human-robot collaboration under the theme 'Partnering Human Progress'.

This year's theme builds on its CES 2022 theme, 'Expanding Human Reach', evolving hardware-driven robotics into adaptive, artificial intelligence-driven robots designed to amplify human potential. At the heart of this progression is the Group's human-centered AI Robotics, created to assist and collaborate with individuals.

To achieve this goal, the Group's AI Robotics Strategy is underpinned by three foundational partnerships to drive progress and unlock entirely new possibilities for industry and society:

1.Partnering humans with co-working robots: Robots designed to assist and collaborate with people starting from manufacturing environments, performing hazardous and dangerous, as well as repetitive tasks.

2.Partnering the Group Value Network with Boston Dynamics: Combining Boston Dynamics' expertise in AI Robotics with Hyundai Motor Group's global scale and manufacturing capabilities to create safe training grounds and an End-to-End (E2E) AI Robotics value chain.

3.Partnering with AI leaders: Collaborating with global AI pioneers to open new chapters in AI Robotics innovation and drive the vision of 'Progress for Humanity'.

Based on this strategy, Hyundai Motor Group plans to position itself as a human-centric leader in the Physical AI industry by leveraging its Group-wide value chain and extensive product portfolio. Physical AI refers to the tangible realization of technologies that collect data using hardware in real-world environments to make autonomous decisions - spanning areas such as robotics, smart factories, and autonomous driving.

As the Group secures essential data for Physical AI implementation across the entire value chain - from manufacturing and logistics to sales - it will establish a cycle of continuous improvement by digitizing real-world data for AI learning, applying this to products. This approach will enable the expansion of industries from mobility to robotics.

The Group will also promote the establishment of the Hyundai Motor Group Physical AI Application Center, which will play a key role in advancing the Physical AI ecosystem. In addition, the Group plans to build a robot manufacturing and foundry plant based on customized robotics technologies developed through Physical AI.

