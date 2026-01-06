AGIBOT Makes Its U.S. Market Debut at CES 2026 with Its Full Humanoid Robot Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today marks its official entry into the U.S. market at CES 2026, showcasing one of the industry's most comprehensive humanoid robot portfolios, backed by the shipment of 5,000 robots to date. At a time when most of the humanoid robotics industry is still in prototype or pilot phases, AGIBOT's showcase at CES highlights its accomplished transition: from advanced R&D to a full portfolio of mass-produced humanoids already deployed at scale in real-world operations.

At the heart of AGIBOT's technology is its innovative "One Robotic Body, Three Intelligences" architecture, which deeply integrates interaction, manipulation, and locomotion capabilities into a unified humanoid platform, creating a distinct competitive edge over traditional robotics. These robots excel in rapid adaptation to diverse scenarios, delivering swift responses to market demands and driving significant productivity improvements through enhanced efficiency and automation. Committed to open collaboration, AGIBOT invites global technology partners, developers, and ecosystem players to join in advancing embodied AI and building a mutually beneficial robotics future.

"Bringing our full robotics portfolio to CES marks a defining moment for AGIBOT," said Dr. Yao Maoqing, Partner at AGIBOT, Senior Vice President, and President of the Embodied Business Unit, "it demonstrates how we are able to build an ecosystem of humanoid robots, not for a single task or setting, but for a future where embodied intelligence can serve people across industries, environments, and everyday life."

Introducing AGIBOT and Its Full Humanoid Robotics Portfolio

AGIBOT was founded in 2023 with a clear ambition reflected in its name: building robots for the AGI era. Rather than creating single-purpose machines, AGIBOT is focused on developing embodied intelligent robots that can learn, adapt, and evolve in the real world.

At CES 2026, AGIBOT presents its full lineup of embodied robots for real-world deployment. The portfolio includes the AGIBOT A2 Series, full-sized humanoids enabling multimodal interaction and autonomous navigation for guided presentations and showroom spaces; the AGIBOT X2 Series, half-sized compact humanoids that can interact naturally with people, walk in a humanlike way, and perform complex, expressive movements, designed for entertainment, research and education; and the AGIBOT G2 Series, industrial-grade embodied robots combining interactive intelligence with precise force-controlled manipulation for rapid deployment in industrial environments. The lineup is further complemented by the AGIBOT D1 Series quadruped robots for inspection and operations in complex environments, as well as OmniHand, AGIBOT's dexterous manipulation system for embodied robotic platforms.

What unifies AGIBOT's diverse humanoid lineup is its "one robotic body, three intelligences" framework. Each robot is designed around the balanced integration of motion intelligence, interaction intelligence, and task intelligence, enabling natural movement, meaningful communication, and reliable execution of real-world tasks. This system-level approach allows AGIBOT robots to move beyond isolated demonstrations and toward sustained, scalable deployment across real commercial and societal settings.

Powered by AGIBOT: From Scale to Customization at Platform Level

AGIBOT recently achieved a landmark milestone by rolling out its 5,000th mass-produced humanoid robot, marking a decisive shift from advanced R&D to scaled, real-world deployment. This accomplishment underscores the company's proven ability to deliver consistent, repeatable manufacturing and reliable delivery at industrial scale.

Today, AGIBOT stands among the global elite in humanoid robotics, offering a comprehensive and diversified product portfolio while achieving true manufacturing scale with thousands of units deployed. These robots are already operational across eight core commercial applications - including reception and hospitality, entertainment and commercial performances, industrial intelligent manufacturing, logistics sorting, security inspection and patrol, data collection and training, scientific research and education - demonstrating exceptional technological maturity, reliability, consistency, and operational readiness for large-scale industry adoption.

Building on its scale and real-world deployment experience, AGIBOT offers Powered by AGIBOT as a way to support partners and customers in customizing humanoid robotic systems. It enables flexible configuration of robotic hardware and software, supports customization of humanoid appearance and external design, and supports custom development of algorithms and models. With a standardized, production-ready foundation provided by AGIBOT, partners can focus on local integration and application development, significantly lowering the technical barrier to customization and large-scale deployment.

Experience AGIBOT Live at CES 2026

To meet AGIBOT at CES 2026, where multiple humanoid robots will perform coordinated live demonstrations showcasing collective movement, interaction, and task execution, you can visit AGIBOT's booth at LVCC, North Hall - Booth 10715.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.

