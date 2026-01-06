Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 21:59
188,54 Euro
+0,04 % +0,08
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
188,80189,0005.01.
0,0000,00005.01.
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 05:06 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GIGABYTE Unleashes the Full Power of X3D Enabled AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors with AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 at CES 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, GIGABYTE is unlocking the full potential of AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology. Through its exclusive, AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE delivers real-time, adaptive performance tuning that pushes X3D CPUs beyond traditional limits. Built as a true hardware-software fusion and trained with massive real-world datasets, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 is fully optimized and ready for the latest X3D Powered Ryzen 9000 Series Processors-right from day one.

GIGABYTE Unleashes the Full Power of X3D Enabled AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors with AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 at CES 2026

Highlighting this breakthrough is the flagship X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP, engineered for users seeking uncompromising performance. It supports DDR5 speeds up to 9000+ MT/s, enabling exceptional memory bandwidth and stability. Its advanced thermal architecture includes the CPU Thermal Matrix, reducing VRM and DDR temperatures by up to 8.5°C, while DDR Wind Blade XTREME lowers module temperatures by up to 9°C. To maintain storage reliability under heavy workloads, the M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME reduces SSD temperatures by up to 22°C, ensuring sustained speed and endurance.

GIGABYTE further expands its lineup with new design-forward and builder-friendly options. The X870E AERO X3D WOOD model introduces warm wood-grain textures, refined leather pull tabs, and detailed craftsmanship to bring a natural, modern aesthetic to PC builds. To respond to the needs of the community, GIGABYTE introduces the latest sleek black additions to the PROJECT STEALTH series, featuring the X870 and B850 AORUS STEALTH motherboards. By adopting a reverse-connector layout, the motherboard provides a clean, cableless visual appearance and an easier assembly experience, offering creators and gamers more freedom to express their style.

GIGABYTE introduces more than a lineup of new technologies at CES 2026, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2026 for more information. To experience all showcased products in person, visit the GIGABYTE Booth #8519 at LVCC North Hall during CES 2026 or join media and VIP sessions at Venetian Ballroom Level 3 Lido 3004, 3005, and 3104.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852863/GIGABYTE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-unleashes-the-full-power-of-x3d-enabled-amd-ryzen-9000-series-processors-with-ai-powered-x3d-turbo-mode-2-0-at-ces-2026--302652586.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.