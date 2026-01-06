Anzeige
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
06.01.2026 05:26 Uhr
Xironetic Appoints Brandon Strong as Chief Product Officer and Chief Research Officer

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Xironetic, a provider of augmented reality surgical guidance technology, today announced the appointment of Brandon Strong as Chief Product Officer and Chief Research Officer.

"This appointment reflects Brandon's tremendous impact in refining our product and translating our technology to a broad range of users," said Dr. Christian El-Amm, Founder and Executive Chairman of Xironetic and Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. "During his tenure at Xironetic, Brandon has established himself as a thought leader in medical extended reality, and this expanded role will further amplify his impact on our company and his broader influence on the field."

Strong was appointed Chief Product Officer and Chief Research Officer following two years with Xironetic, having joined the company in 2023 as the Founding Scientist and Director of Clinical Research. With Strong's leadership, Xironetic has successfully expanded its clinical footprint into neurosurgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and oral/maxillofacial surgery. Furthermore, the company's research program has grown to include collaborations with more than a dozen leading global institutions, resulting in more than 60 international presentations and over a dozen peer-reviewed journal publications.

In Strong's expanded role at Xironetic, he will lead the company's product strategy while managing the company's research activities, which are expanding to include multiple clinical trials.

Prior to joining Xironetic, Strong served as a National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University. He holds both Master's and Bachelor's degrees from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. In addition to his leadership at Xironetic, he currently serves as the Scientific Director of the UCD MXR Laboratory at the University of California, Davis.

About Xironetic

Xironetic ('chiro-net-ik') is a privately held startup founded in 2021 with a focus on building augmented reality solutions for surgical guidance. The company's IntraOpVSP software combines augmented reality and computer vision to support complex surgical procedures and has been used in over 280 surgical cases to date. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared IntraOpVSP for use as an imaging device during surgery across a broad range of clinical indications. Follow our progress at http://www.xironetic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Christian Amm
Founder & Executive Chairman
info@xironetic.com
4055481660

SOURCE: Xironetic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/xironetic-appoints-brandon-strong-as-chief-product-officer-and-chief-1124355

