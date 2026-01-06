Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Alkern to expand in high-value Building Solutions



06.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading French manufacturer of precast concrete elements for sustainable construction with est. 2025 net sales of around EUR 250 million

Alkern additionally offers building solutions for the built environment, from infrastructure to industry and buildings

Value-accretive acquisition to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of EUR 11 million in year three, EPS accretive in year one

Acquisition to advance Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 target for Building Solutions to reach 50% of 2030 net sales

Holcim has closed the acquisition of Alkern, a leading French manufacturer of precast concrete, with estimated net sales of around EUR 250 million in 2025. Alkern additionally offers a range of building solutions for infrastructure and industry to buildings. Founded in 1972, Alkern has 1,000 employees and more than 50 production sites in France and Belgium. Alkern's offering complements Holcim's building solutions portfolio, providing walling, flooring and water management systems that can be specified across the built environment. The acquisition advances Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 target for its Building Solutions segment to account for 50% of group net sales by 2030. Dragan Maksimovic, Region Head West Europe, Holcim: "Alkern's leading precast concrete offering in France, as well as its specifiable walling, flooring and water management systems, are highly complementary to Holcim's portfolio and will expand our high-value Building Solutions. We welcome Alkern's 1,000 employees to Holcim and look forward to creating further value together, while advancing NextGen Growth 2030." The acquisition is expected to generate run-rate synergies of EUR 11 million realized in year three. It is earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion1 in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45,000 employees in 44 attractive markets - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling - powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle. 1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here . Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



