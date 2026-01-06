Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim has closed the acquisition of Alkern, a leading French manufacturer of precast concrete, with estimated net sales of around EUR 250 million in 2025. Alkern additionally offers a range of building solutions for infrastructure and industry to buildings.
Founded in 1972, Alkern has 1,000 employees and more than 50 production sites in France and Belgium. Alkern's offering complements Holcim's building solutions portfolio, providing walling, flooring and water management systems that can be specified across the built environment. The acquisition advances Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 target for its Building Solutions segment to account for 50% of group net sales by 2030.
Dragan Maksimovic, Region Head West Europe, Holcim: "Alkern's leading precast concrete offering in France, as well as its specifiable walling, flooring and water management systems, are highly complementary to Holcim's portfolio and will expand our high-value Building Solutions. We welcome Alkern's 1,000 employees to Holcim and look forward to creating further value together, while advancing NextGen Growth 2030."
The acquisition is expected to generate run-rate synergies of EUR 11 million realized in year three. It is earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three.
