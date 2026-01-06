SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement

SMG and the Price Supervisor reach an amicable agreement



06-Jan-2026 / 07:33 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zürich, 6 January 2026

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has reached an amicable agreement with the Price Supervisor regarding Ricardo and SMG Real Estate. As a result, the Price Supervisor is discontinuing its informal investigations in both fields. This provides SMG with legal certainty in this regard for the next three years.

SMG will introduce a new flex offer model with adjusted fees in the real estate segment and implement various discount measures at Ricardo aimed at increasing activity and transaction volume.

The agreement with the Price Supervisor has no impact on SMG's previously announced financial targets, growth and profitability forecasts.

Further information is available on the Price Supervisor's media page .

Contact



SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

Roswitha Brunner

Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs

media@swissmarketplace.group

+41 76 577 15 29



Luka Janjis

Director Investor Relations

ir@swissmarketplace.group

+41 78 808 71 15

About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and an innovative digital company that simplifies people's lives with groundbreaking products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides its customers with the ideal tools for their life choices. Its portfolio includes real estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, Immostreet.ch, alle-immobilien.ch, home.ch, Publimmo, Acheter-Louer.ch, CASASOFT, IAZI), automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), general marketplaces (anibis.ch, tutti.ch, Ricardo) and finance and insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).