Sintana Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Issue of Shares

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of a total of 7,250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to several directors and service providers of the Company.

In addition, the Company announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 400,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The Company is also issuing an aggregate of 2,600,000 Common Shares upon the conversion of RSUs.

The Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") who have exercised stock options and/or converted RSUs into Common Shares are as follows:

Name of PDMR

Number of RSUs converted into Common Shares

Number of stock options exercised

Resultant holding in the Company

Resultant percentage interest in the Company

Keith Spickelmier

(Non-Executive Chairman)

800,000

300,000

6,552,500

1.3%

Douglas Manner

(Non-Executive Director)

600,000

-

5,595,558

1.1%

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the AIM of a total of 3,000,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on 7 January 2025. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 513,356,240 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

This figure of 513,356,240 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President

Jonathan Paterson, IR

Tel: +1 212 201 4125

+1 475 477 9401

Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

About Sintana

Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diversified portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in emerging "frontier" geographies. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as a pending indirect interest in a licence in Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing diversified exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes.

The information below (set out in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation) provides further detail:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

  1. Robert Bose

  2. Sean Austin

  3. Keith Spickelmier

  4. Douglas Manner

  5. Knowledge Katti

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

  1. Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

  2. Senior Manager

  3. Non-Executive Chairman

  4. Non-Executive Director

  5. Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Sintana Energy Inc.

b.

LEI

984500ETD72B0D4E4645

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Restricted share units over common shares

ISIN: CA82938H1073

b.

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted share units

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(p)

Restricted share units

Robert Bose

N/A

1,500,000

Sean Austin

N/A

1,250,000

Keith Spickelmier

N/A

1,000,000

Douglas Manner

N/A

1,000,000

Knowledge Katti

N/A

1,000,000

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Price

Restricted share units

N/A

5,750,000

e.

Date of the transaction

5 January 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

  1. Keith Spickelmier

  2. Douglas Manner

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

  1. Non-Executive Chairman

  2. Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Sintana Energy Inc.

b.

LEI

984500ETD72B0D4E4645

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of no-par value

ISIN: CA82938H1073

b.

Nature of the transaction

Conversion of Restricted Share Units

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Keith Spickelmier

N/A

800,000

Douglas Manner

N/A

600,000

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Price

Volume

N/A

1,400,000

e.

Date of the transaction

5 January 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Keith Spickelmier

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Sintana Energy Inc.

b.

LEI

984500ETD72B0D4E4645

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of no-par value

ISIN: CA82938H1073

b.

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of stock options

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Exercise Price (CA$)

Volume

Keith Spickelmier

CA$0.10

300,000

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Exercise Price (CA$)

Volume

CA$0.10

300,000

e.

Date of the transaction

5 January 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated issuance of common shares of the Company, as well as the prospective nature of the Company's property interests. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, results of exploration and development activities, the ability to source joint venture partners and fund exploration, permitting and government approvals, and other risks identified in the Company's public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sintana-energy-inc.-announces-grant-of-restricted-share-units-and-issue-of-share-1124288

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
