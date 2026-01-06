Sintana Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Issue of Shares

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of a total of 7,250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to several directors and service providers of the Company.

In addition, the Company announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 400,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The Company is also issuing an aggregate of 2,600,000 Common Shares upon the conversion of RSUs.

The Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") who have exercised stock options and/or converted RSUs into Common Shares are as follows:

Name of PDMR Number of RSUs converted into Common Shares Number of stock options exercised Resultant holding in the Company Resultant percentage interest in the Company Keith Spickelmier (Non-Executive Chairman) 800,000 300,000 6,552,500 1.3% Douglas Manner (Non-Executive Director) 600,000 - 5,595,558 1.1%

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the AIM of a total of 3,000,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on 7 January 2025. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 513,356,240 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

This figure of 513,356,240 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Sintana Energy Inc Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel, President Jonathan Paterson, IR Tel: +1 212 201 4125 +1 475 477 9401 Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

About Sintana

Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diversified portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in emerging "frontier" geographies. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as a pending indirect interest in a licence in Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing diversified exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes.

The information below (set out in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation) provides further detail:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Robert Bose Sean Austin Keith Spickelmier Douglas Manner Knowledge Katti 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Senior Manager Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Sintana Energy Inc. b. LEI 984500ETD72B0D4E4645 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Restricted share units over common shares ISIN: CA82938H1073 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(p) Restricted share units Robert Bose N/A 1,500,000 Sean Austin N/A 1,250,000 Keith Spickelmier N/A 1,000,000 Douglas Manner N/A 1,000,000 Knowledge Katti N/A 1,000,000 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Price Restricted share units N/A 5,750,000 e. Date of the transaction 5 January 2026 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Keith Spickelmier Douglas Manner 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Sintana Energy Inc. b. LEI 984500ETD72B0D4E4645 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of no-par value ISIN: CA82938H1073 b. Nature of the transaction Conversion of Restricted Share Units c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Keith Spickelmier N/A 800,000 Douglas Manner N/A 600,000 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Price Volume N/A 1,400,000 e. Date of the transaction 5 January 2026 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Keith Spickelmier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Sintana Energy Inc. b. LEI 984500ETD72B0D4E4645 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of no-par value ISIN: CA82938H1073 b. Nature of the transaction Exercise of stock options c. Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise Price (CA$) Volume Keith Spickelmier CA$0.10 300,000 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Exercise Price (CA$) Volume CA$0.10 300,000 e. Date of the transaction 5 January 2026 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated issuance of common shares of the Company, as well as the prospective nature of the Company's property interests. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, results of exploration and development activities, the ability to source joint venture partners and fund exploration, permitting and government approvals, and other risks identified in the Company's public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sintana-energy-inc.-announces-grant-of-restricted-share-units-and-issue-of-share-1124288