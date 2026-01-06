A New Shade of Comfort: LiberNovo Omni Debuts New Moss Green Design

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / LiberNovo

The pioneer of dynamic ergonomic seating today announced the upcoming Moss Green variant of its flagship chair, the LiberNovo Omni , launching in Europe on January 17, 2026 (CET) . Building on the success of Midnight Black and Space Grey, Moss Green introduces a nature-inspired palette paired with a softer, upgraded fabric designed for long-hour comfort.

As hybrid work becomes the norm across Europe, professionals increasingly seek seating that integrates seamlessly into home environments while supporting extended periods of task switching. Moss Green offers a warm, understated aesthetic that blends naturally into modern workspaces. The new colorway retains the LiberNovo Omni's full Dynamic Support system, providing adaptive support whether users are deeply focused, shifting between tasks, or relaxing after long sessions.

A Calming Revival of Nature, Designed for Modern Work

Inspired by forest moss, the Moss Green tone blends deep green with a gentle warmth: grounded, understated, and quietly vibrant. The hue echoes biophilic design principles, bringing the emotional comfort of nature into everyday workflows.

Soft, balanced, and non-intrusive, Moss Green pairs beautifully with the LiberNovo Omni 's sculpted surface textures. Whether placed in a minimalist home office or a contemporary workspace, it subtly elevates the environment with a sense of composure and vitality, helping users restore equilibrium during long hours at a desk.

A Touch Upgrade: Wool-Like Softness, Re-Engineered for Daily Use

The Moss Green edition debuts a material refinement for the Omni: a short-pile velvet surface that feels soft and delicate while remaining breathable and skin-friendly. The texture introduces a gentle visual flow and a touch of quiet luxury to the chair's overall presence.

A specialized dyeing process preserves Moss Green 's purity and softness while resisting fading under daily use. The fabric exceeds industry durability benchmarks:

Abrasion resistance: Tested beyond 50,000 wear cycles

Pilling resistance: Grade 4 after 5,000 cycles

Color fastness (dry): Grade 4

Color fastness (wet): Grade 3-4

Maintaining the 45 cm and 48 cm seat depths preferred across European markets, the updated material delivers both tactile comfort and dependable longevity.

"We pushed deeper into the natural character of blended fibers to create a soft touch that grounds the user. It's effortless comfort that feels familiar and refined."

LiberNovo Omni's Core Features

The Moss Green edition retains the LiberNovo Omni's full Dynamic Support system, delivering real-time, full-body support for long-hour work:

Dynamic Support System: Responds instantly to posture changes

Bionic FlexFit Backrest: 16 pivot points and 8 adaptive panels for full-back alignment

Four Recline Modes: 105°, 120°, 135°, and 160°

OmniStretch: Deep spinal decompression designed to relieve pressure

LiberNovo Founder & CEO Alex Yan shares:

"Moss Green bridges innovation with introspection. In a world that rarely slows down, it grounds the user, supporting not just better posture, but better presence. It reflects our ongoing effort to address the challenges of long-hour sitting with design that puts people first."

Following the momentum of LiberNovo 's year-end campaigns, this European launch marks an important milestone in the company's 2026 expansion, uniting emotional well-being with intelligent ergonomic engineering.

Launch Exclusives

The official launch across Europe opens on January 17, featuring limited-time new-launch early-bird pricing , set below other color models. The LiberNovo Omni Moss Green Basic Bundle is available starting at €995 (MSRP €1,437), with additional bundles and accessories offered at discounted launch pricing.

The first 500 EU orders over €900 will receive an exclusive three-piece gift set, including a silk eye mask, eco tote bag, and footrest cushion.

Customers can sign up for early access notifications, pricing updates, and availability alerts.

Users can explore fabric swatches, visualize setups via the interactive configurator, and subscribe for updates at: www.libernovo.com

Join the natural-workspace movement.

Sit smart. Live freely.

