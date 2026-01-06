KAYTUS turnkey modular solution delivered with onsite professional services, improved high-density liquid cooling cluster performance by 20%, and deployment efficiency by 80%.

KAYTUS announced that it has accelerated the deployment of large-scale liquid-cooled AI data centers through its integrated turnkey service. By combining deployment and commissioning, KAYTUS delivers a one-stop, end-to-end service, from installation to optimization and launch.

Recently, KAYTUS completed the delivery of a 100-cabinet, high-density liquid-cooled AI data center in Europe in just four months, up to 80% faster than traditional deployment models. Through professional performance testing and tuning, overall system performance was improved by 20%, enabling a stable, high-efficiency business launch through on-site optimization and customization. This accelerated and resilient delivery addresses urgent AI infrastructure timelines and provides a scalable blueprint for deploying high-density liquid-cooled clusters across Europe.

The customer is a European infrastructure unicorn delivering compute, storage, and networking services to the e-commerce, fintech, and digital media sectors, requiring rapid AI cluster deployment while managing constraints related to time, technology complexity, and resources, as AI workloads surge.

High-Density Liquid-Cooled AI Cluster Deployment: Speed and Performance at Scale

Difficult Deployment: To support the high power density of its next-generation AI data center, the customer adopted high-density liquid cooling as the primary thermal management solution. However, the deployment of liquid-cooled infrastructure involves multiple tightly coupled technologies. Key parameters, including secondary loop heat exchange efficiency, coolant purity, and full-link leak detection and monitoring, must be precisely engineered and coordinated. In addition, the large-scale architectural design and installation of the liquid-cooling piping network, which serves as the system's critical thermal transport backbone, are highly complex and time-intensive, significantly increasing deployment complexity and implementation risk.

Tight Timeline: Driven by a surge in computing power leasing demand, the customer required an accelerated deployment schedule. Any delay would have increased the risk of contract termination and substantial revenue loss. The project therefore demanded that all AI clusters be brought online and business services launched as early as possible. With conventional deployment models typically requiring 10-12 months to complete a liquid-cooled AI data center, an innovative, high-efficiency delivery approach was urgently needed to meet the customer's aggressive time-to-service objectives.

Performance Optimization Constraints: Following hardware installation, the customer found that the high-investment, advanced infrastructure was not delivering expected peak computing performance. Complex dependencies across drivers, firmware, and software versions introduced latent compatibility gaps between the hardware and software stacks. In parallel, low-level system factors, including access paths, memory allocation, I/O channels, and network protocol stacks, further compounded performance degradation. To fully unlock the value of the deployed infrastructure, the customer required a professional performance optimization team to conduct system-level tuning and maximize computing efficiency.

KAYTUS Resolution: Integrated Turnkey Service

To address the challenges of complex liquid-cooling deployment, aggressive delivery timelines, and suboptimal post-installation performance, KAYTUS deployed its integrated turnkey service, built around modular delivery and expert services. Guided by a "no-compromise" mindset, KAYTUS optimized on-site conditions and applied customized services to ensure delivery quality, enabling high-quality and highly efficient deployment across the entire process.

Pre-Test Integrated Modular Delivery Facilitates Rapid Deployment

To meet the aggressive delivery timeline, KAYTUS redefined the conventional deployment model by introducing a fully prefabricated, cabinet-level liquid-cooling delivery approach. Under this model, system integration, pressure testing, and coolant conditioning for all core components, including liquid-cooled servers, quick disconnects, distribution and collection manifolds, and coolant distribution units (CDUs), are completed in the factory. This enables a true "cabinet-as-a-system" architecture with standardized prefabricated packaging. Prior to shipment, each cabinet undergoes a comprehensive suite of standardized and automated pre-validation tests, including air-tightness testing, burn-in with coolant and power applied, intelligent drain and dry-out, and nitrogen-filled protection. As a result, the need to construct complex secondary-loop liquid-cooling networks on site is eliminated. Cabinets are connected to the data hall's primary liquid cooling loop through standardized interfaces and can be brought online following minimal on-site commissioning. Compared with conventional deployment methods, on-site installation time is reduced from days to hours. This approach decouples cluster deployment from server room infrastructure, significantly reducing on-site complexity and deployment risk, while ensuring highly consistent delivery quality through standardization. Ultimately, the 100-cabinet, high-density liquid-cooled AI data center was successfully delivered within just four months.

Deployment Quality Guaranteed by Expert Customization Services Onsite

To accommodate the complexity of the on-site installation environment, the KAYTUS professional services team designed and implemented a series of customized components during deployment, ensuring optimal thermal performance and structural stability across the data center. To address reduced cooling efficiency caused by hot and cold air mixing, the team conducted on-site measurements and three-dimensional modeling to design per-row, hot and cold, aisle containment systems with high sealing performance. This approach ensured precise airflow control. To mitigate stress concentration and cabinet movement resulting from minor floor unevenness after cabinets' integration, KAYTUS engineered height-adjustable joining brackets and reinforced leveling feet, achieving absolute stability and precise leveling of the cabinet arrays under constrained conditions. As liquid-cooling pipelines represent the most critical elements of the system, the team deployed them using a highly controlled and precise methodology. A multi-level pipeline stiffening and vibration-damping solution was designed to support dense piping layouts beneath raised floors and within overhead cable trays. This ensured that pipelines remained securely positioned and mechanically stable over long-term operation, effectively eliminating the risk of interface loosening caused by sustained vibration.

Maximum System Software Consistency and Performance by Professional Services

For software system deployment, KAYTUS professional services provide end-to-end support covering system installation, application validation, and performance optimization, ensuring that system performance meets design expectations and that all "last-mile" work is completed prior to cluster go-live.

During installation, KAYTUS replaced the conventional centralized node-by-node deployment model with its PODsys parallel deployment technology, enabling simultaneous installation across multiple cabinets. This approach ensured complete consistency of the operating system kernel, drivers, and DOCA versions across all cabinets. As a result, deployment of 20 cabinets and 360 nodes was completed in just 40 minutes, delivering an efficiency improvement of more than 7.8× compared with traditional methods.

For testing and tuning, KAYTUS combined pilot validation with large-scale verification, completing proof-of-concept (POC) testing for two cabinets ahead of schedule. The POC covered hardware feasibility, system and software compatibility, performance achievement, and reliability validation. Building on these results, KAYTUS supported comprehensive network and performance stress testing at the node, cabinet, and multi-cabinet levels. This approach increased the POC pass rate by 300% and significantly accelerated overall delivery progress. Based on meticulous test outcomes, KAYTUS conducted system-level performance tuning across critical areas, including access path optimization, memory allocation mechanisms, I/O path acceleration, and network protocol stack optimization. Compared with bare-metal baseline testing, overall performance improved by 20% in representative benchmarks such as GEMM (floating-point computing performance), NCCL (parallel and communication efficiency), and LLaMA (training performance and efficiency). These results demonstrate KAYTUS's capability to deliver high-performance, large-scale liquid-cooled AI data centers with predictable performance and rapid time to value.

Through this innovative turnkey service solution, KAYTUS completed the installation, deployment, testing, delivery and optimization of a 100-cabinet high-density liquid cooling cluster within just four months, increasing efficiency by more than 80%. Beyond that, through performance testing and tuning professional services, application performance was improved by 20%. This not only helped the client successfully cope with the urgent challenges of business rollout, but also sets a new service benchmark of "speed and quality", by providing a proven, scalable blueprint for the rapid deployment of large-scale, liquid-cooled AI data centers across Europe.

