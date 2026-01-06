Anzeige
06.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
Elitewheels & evolve Power UCI Pro Team Solution Tech - NIPPO - Rali Toward a Potential Grand Tour Breakthrough in 2026

MILAN, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 season approaches, professional cycling enters a new phase of global collaboration. Elitewheels, together with its sister brand evolve, continues its partnership with UCI ProTeam Solution Tech - NIPPO - Rali, aiming to push performance, innovation, and international recognition to the next level.

Elitewheels & evolve Power The Future of Solution Tech - NIPPO - Rali (PRT)

A Stronger Second Year, Bigger Ambitions

After a successful debut season in 2025, Elitewheels renews its support for the team as it targets a potential Grand Tour future. Alongside Elitewheels' wheel sponsorship, evolve joins with its flagship CIMA performance road frameset, co-branded with its Panama distributor Rali.

The 2025 season proved the partnership's competitive value. Racing on Elitewheels' Drive, Drive Helix SS and Velo TT wheelsets, the team delivered podiums, stage wins, and GC victories at events including the Tour of Slovenia and Tour of Hainan, while also making strong appearances at WorldTour races such as Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo, UAE Tour and Copenhagen Sprint.

"Our first year with Elitewheels exceeded expectations," said Team Manager Serge. "The wheels delivered confidence everywhere, from crosswinds to full-gas sprints." Seven-time champion sprinter Dušan Rajovic echoed this sentiment, praising both stiffness and speed.

Precision Equipment for 2026

In 2026,Team Solution Tech - NIPPO - Rali will race on three Elitewheels flagship models:

Drive II: an all-round race wheel refined through CFD and Silverstone wind tunnel testing, saving ~5 watts compared to its predecessor.

Drive Helix CS: a premium all-rounder with helical airflow design, offering exceptional crosswind stability and precise stiffness.

Drive TT: a dedicated time-trial wheelset validated at Silverstone, optimized for sustained high-speed efficiency.

This equipment selection reflects Elitewheels' commitment to engineering refinement under real race pressure.

Alongside the ProTeam, the partnership also extends to Toscana Factory Devo Team, the official development squad of Solution Tech - NIPPO - Rali. The Devo Team will compete on Elitewheels Drive series and Rali-evolve co-branded CIMA framesets, ensuring young riders progress on the same high-performance equipment philosophy as the ProTeam.

Learn more: www.elite-wheels.com

evolve Steps Forward with CIMA

evolve brings its high-performance CIMA frameset to the partnership for 2026. Built with TORAY T1100, T800, and M40 carbon, the unpainted M-size frame weighs just 650g, balancing ultra-lightweight construction with race-level stiffness. Wind tunnel testing at Silverstone showed that the CIMA combined with KREUZA aerodynamic accessories saves 4.1 watts on average, translating to nearly 48 seconds over 40 km at 300W.

evolve CIMA Performance Road Frameset

Founded by industry veterans and former UCI pro rider, evolve applies a rider-first philosophy focused on real-world performance. The CIMA has quickly earned recognition from both professionals and enthusiasts, establishing evolve as a serious contender in the global road market.

Learn more: www.evolvebicycles.com

Looking Ahead

More than a sponsorship, this partnership is a technology-driven collaboration. Engineers, riders, and mechanics work closely to refine aerodynamics, stiffness, and efficiency throughout the season.

Together, they represent a clear message: global cycling performance is evolving, and China's engineering presence is now firmly part of the sport's top tier.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852759/Elitewheels___evolve_Power_The_Future_of_Solution_Tech___NIPPO___Rali__PRT__1224.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852760/evolve_CIMA_Performance_Road_Frameset.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elitewheels--evolve-power-uci-pro-team-solution-tech---nippo---rali-toward-a-potential-grand-tour-breakthrough-in-2026-302650587.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
