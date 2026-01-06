Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spectrumedics Medical: Spectrumedics Announces CE Mark Approval For Its Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy System

  • Sonico-CX provides a safe and effective option for treating calcified coronary lesions.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrumedics Medical (hereinafter "Spectrumedics") is pleased to announce that its Sonico-CX Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System has obtained CE Mark certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR). The system comprises the Sonico-CX Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheter and the Intravascular Lithotripsy Generator.

The CE Mark was issued by the internationally recognized notified body BSI, confirming that the Sonico-CX IVL system meets the EU's stringent requirements for safety, performance and quality. This important regulatory milestone further strengthens Spectrumedics' global expansion strategy, following successful initiation of commercialization across Latin America and Asia Pacific, and enables Spectrumedics to advance its planned commercial launch in Europe and the Middle East.

Looking ahead, Spectrumedics is advancing its IVL pipeline, including a forward-firing IVL catheter designed for tight and uncrossable lesions. The company also plans to extend IVL from coronary indications to peripheral vascular calcification and valvular applications, to support the global adoption of advanced, safe interventional solutions.

Dr. Elynn Phang, Founder and CEO of Spectrumedics commented:

"This achievement marks a significant step in Spectrumedics' mission to broaden global access to advanced IVL therapy. We look forward to collaborating with more physicians to deliver faster, safer, and more effective treatment to patients with complex calcification worldwide."

The Sonico-CX system treats calcified coronary lesions by utilizing acoustic pressure waves to modify both superficial and deep calcified plaques safely, thereby enhancing vessel compliance and facilitating optimal stent implantation. It features 360° of circumferential energy delivery, up to 120 pulses per catheter, a low crossing profile and a range of 7 balloon sizes (2.5 to 4.0 mm). These design advancements aim to improve vessel compliance and procedural outcomes. As a minimally invasive and user-friendly technology, IVL is characterized by a short learning curve and broad applicability, which reduces procedure-related complications and the need for subsequent treatments-thus improving patient outcomes.

About Spectrumedics Medical

Spectrumedics is a rapidly growing international cardiovascular medical device company dedicated to advancing Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) therapy to transform the treatment of calcified vascular disease. Through its proprietary technology platforms, the company aims to redefine interventional care by enabling safer, more effective, and more accessible solutions for one of the most complex and rapidly expanding challenges in cardiovascular therapy.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spectrumedics-announces-ce-mark-approval-for-its-coronary-intravascular-lithotripsy-system-302652129.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.