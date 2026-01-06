Amrop Expands Asia Pacific Presence with New Offices in Singapore and Malaysia

BRUSSELS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrop, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new offices in Singapore and Malaysia, strengthening the firm's footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and reinforcing its commitment to serving clients in two of the region's most dynamic markets.

The move reflects Amrop's strategic focus on supporting organizations navigating rapid growth, digital transformation, and evolving leadership challenges across Southeast Asia. The new offices will deliver Amrop's full suite of executive search, board advisory, and leadership assessment services to both regional and multinational clients.

Jimmy Chen, Managing Partner for Singapore & Malaysia, said, "We are building a client-success driven leadership advisory in Singapore and Malaysia, combining Amrop's global reach with local insight, and with a unique belief of putting our clients' & executives' best interests first and foremost as our primary objective. We provide customized solutions to help purpose-driven global & regional companies & leaders govern, grow, lead, transform, and outlast their peers. Serving with brain and heart, we are here to co-create sustainable success and happiness with MNCs & Family Businesses seeking leaders who can navigate both global complexity & local nuances."

Annika Farin, Amrop's Global Chair, added, "Our presence in Singapore and Malaysia marks a significant milestone in Amrop's global growth journey. These markets are hubs of innovation and talent, and we are excited to partner with clients here as they build leadership teams equipped for the future."

The firm's teams in Singapore and Malaysia bring extensive sector expertise and deep understanding of local business landscapes. The expanded APAC platform strengthens the firm's ability to deliver high-impact advisory services in key industries, including Technology, Financial Services, Consumer, Industrial, and Life Sciences.

With these additions, Amrop's APAC presence grows to 10 offices across Australia, China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea.

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained Executive Search, Board and Leadership Advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates across more than 60 offices in APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

