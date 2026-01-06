Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
06.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
Sterling Bank Joins Thunes' Direct Global Network to Transform Cross-Border Payments for Nigerian Expatriates

SINGAPORE and LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced a landmark collaboration with Sterling Bank, one of Nigeria's leading full-service commercial banks, to drive easy-access cross-border payments for Nigerians in the diaspora. This alliance ultimately ushers in a new standard for cross-border payments, empowering Nigerians abroad with a quicker and simpler method of sending funds home.

Thunes Logo

With an estimated 17 million Nigerians living and working abroad, demand for fast, transparent and dependable financial connections to home has never been greater. By leveraging Thunes' Direct Global Network, Sterling Bank is rolling out this enhanced capability across multiple European markets, giving customers abroad a more consistent way to support their families and manage finances.

This alliance means that new and existing Sterling Bank account holders can now enjoy seamless, instant payments across borders. Recent research released by Thunes revealed that for nearly half (46%) of diaspora consumers across Europe, sending money home is a regular and essential financial activity, comparable to paying rent or utilities.

Daniel Parreira, SVP, Sales - Africa at Thunes, commented: "Welcoming Sterling Bank to our Direct Global Network marks another significant milestone in our expansion across Africa, and the trust in our infrastructure across the continent. Together, we're enabling a new level of convenience, speed, and confidence for customers managing finances across borders. This alliance demonstrates our ongoing dedication to making global money movement instant, transparent and accessible for all."

Ayodeji Saba, Head, Switch & Remittances at Sterling Bank, commented: "This partnership reflects Sterling Bank's deep commitment to making it easier for Nigerians abroad to send money home. With Thunes' trusted technology, we're giving our customers a faster, more reliable, and more affordable way to fund their Sterling Bank accounts from their foreign bank accounts. It's a major step forward in improving the experience for our diaspora community."

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Thunes and Sterling Bank to financial inclusion, and community empowerment, helping people improve financial oversight while spending more effectively. It also supports Thunes' mission to onboard the next billion end users in emerging markets into the global economy.

For more information about Thunes, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

For more information about Sterling Bank, visit: https://sterling.ng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sterling-bank-joins-thunes-direct-global-network-to-transform-cross-border-payments-for-nigerian-expatriates-302652919.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
