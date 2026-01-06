Anzeige
06.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
CES 2026: Jackery Showcases Solar Pavilion and New Power Stations as Home Energy Backup Solutions

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 6 to 9, Jackery will present its latest innovations in clean, mobile and residential energy solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, exhibiting at booth 9815 in the North Hall. Taking center stage is the new Jackery Solar Gazebo, a stylish garden pavilion with integrated solar modules. When combined with the HomePower 2000 Ultra-Jackery's all-in-one balcony power storage system-the structure functions as a photovoltaic system while simultaneously providing shade.

Jackery @ CES 2026

Solar Gazebo: Stylish Patio Shading with Integrated Solar Power

With the Jackery Solar Gazebo, Jackery expands its portfolio with a practical solar solution that combines sun and weather protection with clean power generation in a well-designed, all-in-one system. The concept merges aesthetics with everyday usability: solar modules integrated into the roof deliver a total PV output of 2,000 watts, enabling energy generation of up to 10 kWh per day under optimal conditions. The system uses 100-watt industrial PV modules with an efficiency of 24 percent.

Designed to meet high quality standards, the structure is wind-, rain- and snow-resistant. For power usage, recessed sockets with protective covers compliant with IP65 are integrated. The Solar Gazebo measures 4.5 m × 3 m × 2.7 m and weighs 350 kg.

When paired with the E5000 Plus (for the U.S. market) or the HomePower 2000 Ultra (in Europe), the Jackery Solar Gazebo serves as a solar power system with storage-particularly suited for households with a garden but no balcony, or where balcony orientation is not ideal.

HomePower Series as Energy Backup

In addition to the Solar Gazebo, Jackery is also showcasing the new HomePower Series at CES 2026 as a durable and flexible home energy backup solution. The lineup includes three high-performance power stations featuring high-capacity LiFePO4 batteries: HomePower 5000 Plus, HomePower 3600 Plus, and HomePower 3000.

Offering capacities of 3, 3.6 or 5 kWh, along with a wide range of connection options, these scalable and long-lasting systems are designed to meet different household needs and budgets, providing reliable power during outages. The HomePower Series is initially available exclusively in the U.S. market.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854546/Jackery_CES.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/Jackery.jpg

Jackery - Sustainable Power for Your Life

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ces-2026-jackery-showcases-solar-pavilion-and-new-power-stations-as-home-energy-backup-solutions-302652985.html

