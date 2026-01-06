Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 06-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 103800 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 4000 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Debt and 70000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 51500 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Debt and 199000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 190000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 44000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Debt and 20000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 972000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares VI plc iShares US Large Cap Max Buffer Dec UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Par Open-ended Value; fully paid investment IE000Y1595P8 -- companies iShares US Large Cap Moderate Buffer Dec UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Open-ended Par Value; fully paid investment IE000Z5YU8X3 -- companies Issuer Name: Octopus Apollo VCT Plc Closed-ended 6274455 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each; fully paid investment GB00B17B3479 -- funds Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 50000 GraniteShares 3x Short Barclays Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3081792064 -- securities Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 1133106 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BKM0ZJ18 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Defence Holdings PLC 45000000 Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMWVF760 -- (transition) Issuer Name: East Star Resources Plc 25590545 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BN92HZ16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Altona Rare Earths Plc 5000000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFZNKV91 -- (transition) Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 3711401 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJGTF16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC Debt and 10000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 1450 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: LOVELACE 01 CBP PLC Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; Debt and 4425000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3241808263 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; Debt and 367290000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3241807885 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; Debt and 39827000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3241807968 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; Debt and 13276000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3241808008 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; Debt and 8850000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3241808180 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; Debt and 4425000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3241809154 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class Z Mortgage Backed Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 4436000 denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of debt-like XS3241810590 -- GBP1,000) securities Class X Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 6638000 GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3241810673 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL MASANE AL Securitised 200000 KOBRA MINING CO due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations derivatives XS3267876632 -- of USD23.82 each) Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 20/01/2031; fully paid; Debt and 6786898 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3167409526 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Equity Index Linked Notes due 06/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised 1919994 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in derivatives XS3167410888 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 06/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167125171 -- bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 9800 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 -- securities Debt and 11700 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 5200 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities Debt and 54600 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 12900 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 28500 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities Debt and 240500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 74900 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 56000 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 8300 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 61000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Debt and 284000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities Debt and 49000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 240800 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 63300 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 2954 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 24700 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities Debt and 13900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 19700 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities Debt and 18701100 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 27700 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities Debt and 86800 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 219300 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 426800 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 990000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 60300 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities Debt and 1090 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Issuer Name: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc 123377 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BQVXM815 -- (transition) Issuer Name: MORGAN STANLEY Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 04/05/2029; fully paid; Debt and 1250000000 (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3215634570 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.149%/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 07/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 1750000000 (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3215634810 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.749%/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 07/11/2036; fully paid; Debt and 1500000000 (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3215634901 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 70000 IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901886445 -- securities Debt and 70000 Leverage Shares IncomeShares S&P500 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2875106242 -- securities Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; fully Debt and 17000 paid debt-like XS2944889109 -- securities Debt and 610000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; fully Debt and 60000 paid debt-like XS2944889109 -- securities Debt and 641000 Leverage Shares - 2x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2706221277 -- securities Debt and 355000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 750000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 34000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399369896 -- securities Debt and 750 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities Issuer Name: Avation PLC 173618 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00B196F554 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 250000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 17500 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities Debt and 49800 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 13000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 6800 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 104000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities Debt and 79000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 13800 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited Debt and 23000 (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Debt and 25000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 17700 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 2200000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JF9153 -- securities Debt and 19700 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 2740000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 183000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 35000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 73000 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8K7KM88 -- securities Debt and 252000 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2771642308 -- securities Debt and 298600 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRJ20 -- securities Debt and 2500000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2771611840 -- securities Debt and 17000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BLS09N40 -- securities Debt and 10000000 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8GKPP93 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

