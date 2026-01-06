DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.1033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 848966 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN LEI Code: 969500MKFIAAE4CE2C56 Sequence No.: 413836 EQS News ID: 2255162 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

