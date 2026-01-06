DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.4686 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14590427 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 413878 EQS News ID: 2255246 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 06, 2026 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)