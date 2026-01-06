Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 10:00 Uhr
Phemex Catalyzes 2026 Market Momentum with Dual Strategic Initiatives for Trader Empowerment

APIA, Samoa, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has unveiled a strategic dual-track program designed to bolster the trading ecosystem amidst a resurgent crypto landscape in early 2026. By simultaneously launching Apex Competition Season 3 and the New Year Futures Boost, the exchange reinforces its commitment to fostering a meritocratic and resilient trading environment for both professional and emerging traders.

Phemex Catalyzes 2026 Market Momentum with Dual Strategic Initiatives for Trader Empowerment

As Phemex's signature recurring league, Apex Season 3 breaks the traditional "winner-takes-all" mold often dominated by high-capital whales. Through a sophisticated multi-track ranking system - spanning Daily, Weekly, and Monthly leaderboards - the competition levels the playing field. This inclusive structure with a $450,000 prize pool ensures that success is defined by trading acumen rather than capital depth, allowing truly insightful traders to claim the prestige and rewards they deserve, regardless of their portfolio size.

Complementing the competitive arena, the New Year Futures Boost acts as an incubator for emerging talent. Backed by a $200,000 risk-mitigation fund, this initiative lowers the psychological barriers to entry through profit optimization and loss protection mechanisms. It empowers newer traders to gain real-market experience and build confidence, preparing them for future competitive participation.

The New Year Futures Boost runs until Jan 19, while the Apex Competition continues through Feb 1, 2026. Together, they reflect Phemex's broader product and platform philosophy: to design trading environments that adapt to different user needs, experience levels, and risk profiles. Phemex aims to create a more accessible, sustainable, and user-centered trading ecosystem, consistent with its positioning as a platform built for users first.

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855319/Phemex_Catalyzes_2026_Market_Momentum_Dual_Strategic_Initiatives_Trader_Empowerment.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-catalyzes-2026-market-momentum-with-dual-strategic-initiatives-for-trader-empowerment-302653669.html

