Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol D150, and that the company has entered into a number of market awareness and investor relations agreements.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing marks an important step in expanding Tiger Gold's visibility and strengthening its international presence. By listing on the FSE, the Company expects to increase trading liquidity and broaden engagement with European investors, particularly in a region recognized for its focus on resource investing and a long history of supporting and investing in mining companies.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents a significant milestone for Tiger Gold as we expand our presence in the European capital markets," said Robert Vallis, CEO of Tiger Gold. "We are committed to fostering strong relationships with European investors and this is an important first step to help us achieve greater visibility and liquidity across the region."

As previously announced, Tiger's Phase I drill program at the Quinchía Gold Project commenced in November and continues to ramp up. Two rigs are currently active on site at Tesorito, and a third drill rig is scheduled for delivery in January.

The Phase I program is planned for 10,000 metres of drilling, including 6,000 metres at Tesorito, focused upon infill and extension drilling intended to upgrade and expand the Mineral Resource. The balance of the Phase I program is intended to test additional high-priority targets at Quinchía, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/279577_1725aae7948e292e_001full.jpg

As shown in Figure 2, the Quinchía Gold Project is located approximately 20 kilometres south of Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS) Marmato Gold Mine and Collective Mining's (TSX: CNL) (NYSE: CNL) Guayabales and San Antonio projects in what is emerging as one of South America's most active districts for gold exploration and development. The Quinchía Gold Project benefits from excellent access and proximity to established infrastructure, including road and rail access, as well as clean, low-cost, renewable hydroelectric grid power.

Figure 2: Regional location map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/279577_1725aae7948e292e_002full.jpg

Quinchía sits in an increasingly proven gold district, and the Company believes the broader system remains under-explored beyond the current resource areas. Over the balance of 2026, drilling and fieldwork will focus on expanding the footprint and prioritising the next set of drill-ready targets.

Mineral Resource Estimates

The Quinchía Gold Project includes current Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resources were estimated using CIM (2014) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Miraflores Gold Deposit (effective July 31, 2025)

A cut-off grade of 1.37 g/t AuEq has been applied to define the underground resource reporting shape.

Measured: 2.8 Mt at 2.75 g/t Au for 0.24 Moz Au, and 2.37 g/t Ag for 0.21 Moz Ag

Indicated: 3.3 Mt at 2.52 g/t Au for 0.27 Moz Au, and 2.20 g/t Ag for 0.23 Moz Ag

Inferred: 0.08 Mt at 2.81 g/t Au for 0.01 Moz Au, and 2.54 g/t Ag for 0.01 Moz Ag

Tesorito Gold Deposit (effective July 31, 2025)

An open-pit cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au has been applied.

Inferred: 104 Mt at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 Moz Au, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 Moz Ag

Dos Quebradas Deposit - Historical Estimate

The most recent historical mineral resource estimate for the Dos Quebradas deposit was prepared by Resource Development Associates Inc. ("RDA") with an effective date of February 25, 2020, and reported by LCL in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). The historical estimate is as follows:

Inferred Mineral Resource: 20.2 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au (459,000 oz Au) using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off.

This estimate is considered historical in nature and has not been verified by Tiger Gold or the Qualified Person. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and Tiger Gold is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Recommended work programs include assaying of historical core to confirm grades, database validation and verification to ensure data integrity, check surveys to verify drillhole locations, and updated geological modelling to align with current CIM Standards.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Vice-President, Corporate Development of Tiger Gold Corp., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Market Awareness Services and Investor Relations Agreements

The Company would like to announce that it has entered into a number of market awareness and investor awareness agreements with partners to bring visibility and awareness to the market of Tiger Gold's story over the next 12 months:

ICP Securities Inc:

The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of December 19th, 2025, and is for four (4) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. David Campbell is the principal of ICP and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Venture Liquidity Providers:

The Company has also decided to use the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate market-making services to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of Tiger Gold's common shares. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX-V and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP CAD $5,000 per month for a period of three months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V listed issuers. John C. Cunningham is the principal of VLP and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

Emerging Markets LLC

The Company has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on December 29th, 2025 for an upfront fee of USD $200,000. Pursuant to an agreement dated December 29th, 2025, EMC will assist the Company with the design, development, and dissemination of approved corporate information, as well as general investor outreach activities conducted through its internal marketing channels and broker-focused networks. Services under the agreement may include electronic media and webcast support, drafting or assembling approved corporate materials, distribution through EMC's email databases, and communication to the market on news. The engagement of Emerging Markets Consulting remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. EMC is an arm's length party to the Company and to the Company's knowledge EMC does not currently own any securities of the Company as of the date hereof. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between EMC and the Company and EMC nor will any of its affiliates receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services under the agreement. Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. For more information, visit EMC's website at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/.

Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a twelve-month term. The services provided by Plutus will be in consulting services with the Company's management relating to advertising, marketing, PR strategies and building investor awareness of the Company through Plutus's network in the European markets. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a total of $80,000 CAD. A monthly consulting fee of $5,000 will be payable for 12 months, with an initial up-front retainer of $20,000 CAD payable for onboarding and set up costs. Marco Messina is the principal of Plutus and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. Plutus and its principal are arm's length to the Company and Plutus has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, though it may acquire securities in the future.

Outside the Box Capital Inc:

The Company has entered into a social media consulting agreement with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB"), an Ontario based firm, for a term extending from January 1, 2026 until July 1, 2026. The Company has agreed to pay OTB an upfront fee of $60,000 and $15,000 per month for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement, including assisting social media awareness and investor engagement, distribution of company materials across social media, and preparation of company videos.Jason Coles is the principal of OTB and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. OTB and its principal are arm's length to the Company and OTB has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, though it may acquire securities in the future.

Each of the foregoing investor relations and market awareness agreements remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca belt, which Tiger holds under an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is supported by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineers, geologists and metallurgists, together with ESG and corporate finance professionals, who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold Corporation, Yamana Gold Inc. and B2Gold Corp. Tiger's President and CEO, Robert Vallis, brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector, including his role in the US$9.5 billion acquisition and integration of Placer Dome by Barrick and the US$3.9 billion joint acquisition of Osisko Mining by Yamana and Agnico Eagle Mines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; anticipated benefits to trading liquidity and investor engagement as a result of the Company's FSE listing; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization and the potential to expand mineralization, including through infill, extension and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs; statements regarding field programs planned for later this year and next; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets and define resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of rigs, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the preliminary economic assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

