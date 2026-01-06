Paris Saint-Germain's global fanbase will be offered the chance to engage in training routines modeled after their favorite Women and Men star players through Zing Coach's AI-powered fitness platform, with top performers receiving exclusive experiences and prizes

Zing Coach the artificial intelligence-powered fitness app on a mission to reduce growing rates of inactivity and Paris Saint-Germain are partnering to bring player-inspired workouts to the club's global fanbase of over 500 million fans.

From January 6th, supporters will be able to complete adaptive training plans within the Zing Coach app, track their progress against Paris Saint-Germain's star players from both Women's and Men's teams, access exclusive guidance inspired by the Club's elite coaching staff, and climb the leaderboard for a chance to win VIP match experiences and signed memorabilia. All the while, Zing Coach's proprietary AI technology will tailor various elements of the user experience, from workout planning to real-time motivational support.

While 5 billion people globally watch football, one third of the population in the world is physically inactive, highlighting a concerning gap between interest in sport and engagement in physical activity. However, targeting Paris Saint-Germain's vast fanbase of over 235 million followers across social media, this partnership will utilize AI to turn spectators into active participants. With the promise of exclusive experiences and prizes for those who show the most commitment and progress, fans of the club will be encouraged to commit to Zing's hyper-personalized, AI-curated workouts, empowering millions to take the first steps towards a healthier, more active lifestyle.

"At Paris Saint-Germain, we are constantly striving to create unique connections with our supporters around the world. By partnering with Zing Coach, we give our fans the opportunity to experience what it's like to train like an elite athlete and to turn their passion for football into an active commitment to their well-being. This marks another step forward in diversifying our activities, as we continue to explore new territories beyond our professional sports

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer

"Partnering with Paris Saint-Germain the most decorated club in the history of French football offers access to a vast, global fanbase of potential users. Creating a unique opportunity to connect with their club and explore daily workouts shaped around those of their favorite stars, we hope to motivate millions to take the first step in their physical health journey, but to pick up lasting habits that improve their health and quality of life.

Anton Marchanka, CEO at Zing Coach

This collaboration brings together 2025's most successful football Club with the industry's leading fitness app. This year saw Paris Saint-Germain complete a historic season, with major success both on the national and international level. Likewise, Zing Coach was named TechRadar's top fitness app and received the Best of Category award in Fitness and Training Technology at the 20th annual Globee Awards.

ABOUT PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France's most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men's and women's football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy.

With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 235 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

ABOUT ZING COACH

Zing Coach is a fitness company, backed by health tech company Palta, that applies leading AI technology to create the most advanced digital personal trainer, which assesses your fitness accurately, designs the ideal program for you to achieve any desired goals, tracks, motivates, supports, and becomes your guide in your transformative fitness journey.

