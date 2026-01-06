Newline Group (Newline) today announced the appointment of James May as Head of General Liability and Ben Ward as Head of Life Sciences Clinical Trials effective January 1, 2026.

Led by industry veteran and Head of Liability, Martin Hawkins, Newline's London-based liability team delivers tailored insurance policies for a wide range of risks, with specialized coverage for life sciences companies and global clinical trial solutions.

"I'm very proud to see James and Ben take up their new positions," stated Mr. Hawkins. "Together, they will continue to drive our team's strategic vision and meet the global demands of our diverse client base."

Mr. May joined Newline in 2007, serving as an integral part of the liability team for nearly two decades. He was promoted to Senior Underwriter in 2015 and currently manages Newline's highly specialized general liability book.

Mr. Ward has been on board at Newline since 2019 and was promoted to Senior Underwriter in 2025. His leadership in expanding the clinical trials portfolio and introducing Newline's first digital health policy underscores his ability to provide innovative, value-driven offerings to clients around the world.

Newline Group's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Pollock added, "We continue to focus on promoting from within. James and Ben have contributed greatly to the success of our organization, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds under their leadership in these new roles."

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com

