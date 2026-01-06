Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
06.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
WEAREONE.world: Tomorrowland announces its first-ever Thailand edition, launching as a full-scale festival in December 2026

BANGKOK and ANTWERP, Belgium, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is set to become the stage for a brand-new chapter in the story of Tomorrowland, as preparations officially bring one of the world's most iconic music festivals to Asia for the very first time this December 11-13, 2026.

© Tomorrowland

The festival organization has confirmed its partnership with the Thai Government, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and the operational structure for Tomorrowland Thailand. Chosen over several other Asian destinations, Thailand's appointment underscores its growing influence on the global stage of music, innovation, and experience-driven tourism. A festival of this magnitude is expected to generate a significant impact on the local and national economy, boosting tourism, hospitality, and creative industries while welcoming festivalgoers from across the globe.

"Hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand marks an important milestone in our ambition to position the country as a leader in global tourism and creative experiences. We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to discover the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Thailand."
-- Governor Tourism Authority of Thailand

Tomorrowland has confirmed Wisdom Valley in Pattaya (Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province) as the home of the festival. The 237-acre site (600 rai) will feature several spectacular stages, The iconic CORE and Freedom stages will also appear in Asia for the first time, alongside new stages and experiences created exclusively for Thailand. The festival aims to welcome over 50,000 people per day across three days.

"Expanding Tomorrowland to a new continent is a milestone we approach with great respect and excitement. Thailand feels like the right place, not only because of its beauty and energy, but also because of the shared ambition to create something meaningful and world-class together. This is the beginning of a long-term story."
-- Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO WEAREONE.world.

As preparations accelerate, Tomorrowland's Belgian organization is working closely with a dedicated local team to bring the festival's world-renowned expertise in electronic music, stage design, storytelling, and large-scale production to Thailand. The collaboration will ensure that the full signature Tomorrowland experience, known for its groundbreaking stages, imaginative worlds, and exceptional attention to detail, is fully brought to life in Asia. With two festivals in Europe, one in South America, and now the first full-scale Asian edition taking shape, a new piece of the Tomorrowland story is being written.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855310/Tomorrowland.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tomorrowland-announces-its-first-ever-thailand-edition-launching-as-a-full-scale-festival-in-december-2026-302653625.html

