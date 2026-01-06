DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 79.49 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 881876 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 413887 EQS News ID: 2255274 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2255274&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)