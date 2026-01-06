

EQS Newswire / 06/01/2026 / 17:29 UTC+8



Today, Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE Group) is successfully secondary listing on main board of SGX Stock exchange, under the stock code "SEG". This remarks a key step forward to drawing the blueprint of CNE Group globalization strategy.

Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) is a Singapore-headquartered company focuses in renewable energy industry nearly two decades, been listed on HKEX mainboard since 2007. CNE is committed always to providing high-quality clean energy and related professional services. Our business has covered development, investment and operation of wind power, photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage assets global wide. Currently, CNE is managing a total equity capacity more than 5GW.

Liu Shunxing, Chairman of the board of CNE, said, "Today makes a significant milestone for CNE Group. Our secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange represents a key step in advancing our global business strategy. It reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening corporate governance and actively engaging with international capital markets. Singapore occupies a uniquely strategic position at the intersection of advanced artificial intelligence, next-generation energy systems, and global capital markets. We are honored to become part of Singapore's capital market and look forward to building long-term, constructive partnerships with both local and international investors. We remain firmly committed to contributing more on the global transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy."

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, give his congratulations to CNE, and said, "As Asia's most international multi-asset exchange with a strong commitment to transition finance, SGX will offers Concord New Energy Group an international platform to expand its reach to a diverse network of global investors, customers and partners as it advances the transition to cleaner energy."