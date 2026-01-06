ZENWORK INC: Zenwork Tax1099 Advances AI Market Leadership with the Launch of Agentic AI Solutions for Tax Compliance

A solution that integrates conversational and agentic AI to automate form filing, risk detection, support tax reporting adherence, and reduce administrative strain on accounting staff.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Compliance requirements have grown more intricate amid frequent regulatory changes, leaving many firms to manage the burden on their own. That's where Zenwork Tax1099 takes the lead.

Building on its legacy of industry-leading innovations, including the launch of the market's first AI-powered tax assistance alongside filing capabilities, Zenwork Tax1099 is raising the bar once again with the introduction of its fully integrated agentic AI solution.

Privacy-first by design and grounded in official IRS publications, the agentic AI solution, including Zenwork AI Co-pilot, Diagnostic AI, Zenwork AI Assist, and AI integration protocol, i.e., Tax1099 MCP , works together to handle form completion, detect audit risks, provide instant expert support, and enable communication between business systems. This fundamentally shifts compliance from a reactive burden to a proactive partnership.

Rob Fitzpatrick, who spent 38 years at the IRS and initially resisted AI, put it bluntly: "It would be negligence if I didn't start using AI tools." That sentiment, moving AI from novelty to necessity, underscores Zenwork's mission to empower tax professionals with advanced tools and eliminate their stress.

Zenwork AI is trained exclusively on relevant IRS publications and Tax1099.com specifications rather than community forums or outdated posts. It provides answers with citations around the clock and links guidance to action: users can file Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC directly in the same chat window. When nuance is required, practitioners can switch to live support or a voice session with screen sharing without leaving the interface.

The diagnostic AI runs in real-time and scans for high-risk areas, like TIN mismatch penalties and state filing requirements. This smart engine not only flags mistakes before submission but also provides actionable recommendations to help avoid IRS notices and penalties .

Security and ethics are positioned as foundational. All PII is masked by default, and customer data is never used for training by OpenAI or any third parties. The platform aligns with AICPA SSTS and IRS Circular 230 and runs on a secure base with role-based permissions and certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, indicating the platform follows the most regulated environments.

Sanjeev Singh, Founder & CEO of Zenwork, stated, " AI tools should be developed using trustworthy sources to ensure reliability, marking the decline of traditional SaaS solutions in favor of more advanced AI-driven options ." He added, "We believed it was time for something better, something that doesn't just make compliance easier but fundamentally smarter. The system will work alongside teams in a natural, intuitive way and give businesses the confidence they deserve when they file."

Naina Malviya, CPA and Head of AI Initiatives at Zenwork, said, "This innovation redefines the landscape by offering real-time IRS guidance, simplifying the filing process, and setting a whole new standard for effortless tax management."

The company argues the result is not just faster answers but a different service model. In the "old way," a client's 1099 question meant long phone hold times with the IRS, waiting on support tickets, manual document digs, and uncertain interpretations that could balloon into hours billed. In the "new way," Zenwork says practitioners can ask a question, receive an IRS-sourced answer with citations in seconds, correct or file the form in the same interface, and devote billable time to higher-value work.

