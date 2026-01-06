Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech -3

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Aubagne, January 6, 2026 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, January 6, 2026 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025: - 32,966 shares - EUR6,457,086.94 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,079 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,845 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 272,457 shares for EUR51,769,936.60 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 275,047 shares for EUR52,809,559.69 As a reminder: The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account: - 35,556 shares - EUR5,371,198.80 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,590 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,093 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 341,671 shares for EUR67,250,964.02 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 335,678 shares for EUR66,313,031.28 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are listed on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. More than 9,900 employees work for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius.com Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,079 272,457 51,769,936.60 4,845 275,047 52,809,559.69 07/01/2025 78 3,628 728,030.76 47 3,000 604,320.00 07/02/2025 44 2,900 588,671.00 92 3,500 714,490.00 07/03/2025 42 2,919 598,190.67 46 2,600 535,392.00 07/04/2025 53 2,201 445,790.54 44 2,500 509,375.00 07/07/2025 47 3,193 641,569.49 23 1,200 241,656.00 07/08/2025 66 3,979 788,995.91 79 4,400 880,264.00 07/09/2025 34 1,900 382,223.00 62 3,300 668,316.00 07/10/2025 19 1,100 222,937.00 82 4,300 876,039.00 07/11/2025 59 3,300 672,408.00 31 1,607 328,776.13 07/14/2025 109 6,500 1,293,630.00 24 1,400 284,298.00 07/15/2025 48 2,930 580,989.70 58 2,800 559,692.00 07/16/2025 51 2,500 486,675.00 28 1,900 370,823.00 07/17/2025 54 3,000 581,070.00 36 1,715 333,498.90 07/18/2025 37 2,300 441,186.00 31 1,600 308,416.00 07/21/2025 66 3,400 641,308.00 37 2,300 436,448.00 07/22/2025 94 6,700 1,199,903.00 12 501 93,692.01 07/23/2025 63 4,700 827,811.00 32 1,801 319,479.39 07/24/2025 31 1,700 296,242.00 45 2,100 367,605.00 07/25/2025 40 1,600 279,024.00 28 1,600 279,632.00 07/28/2025 43 3,000 533,070.00 80 3,099 553,915.26 07/29/2025 19 1,300 230,152.00 65 4,400 786,500.00 07/30/2025 42 2,400 431,640.00 34 2,500 452,625.00 07/31/2025 69 3,500 622,020.00 24 1,700 304,062.00 08/01/2025 57 2,700 464,022.00 26 1,661 286,306.57 08/04/2025 53 2,422 413,798.70 35 1,700 291,346.00 08/05/2025 50 2,378 403,189.90 23 1,300 221,182.00 08/06/2025 56 2,800 469,448.00 25 1,310 220,525.40 08/07/2025 33 1,350 224,923.50 27 1,900 317,319.00 08/08/2025 49 2,400 400,752.00 46 1,900 318,364.00 08/11/2025 35 1,800 303,174.00 40 2,150 362,984.50 08/12/2025 8 700 120,659.00 96 5,189 900,602.84 08/13/2025 51 2,400 422,496.00 37 2,200 388,256.00 08/14/2025 27 1,400 246,876.00 35 2,000 354,580.00 08/15/2025 35 2,500 443,000.00 40 2,200 390,566.00 08/18/2025 53 2,600 459,056.00 40 2,500 442,600.00 08/19/2025 17 1,200 212,196.00 64 2,600 462,878.00 08/20/2025 35 1,300 232,726.00 38 1,800 323,208.00 08/21/2025 46 2,200 391,138.00 13 700 125,531.00 08/22/2025 33 1,200 211,860.00 47 2,600 462,878.00 08/25/2025 47 2,100 371,154.00 26 1,200 213,132.00 08/26/2025 58 1,621 283,610.16 35 1,818 319,513.50 08/27/2025 59 2,600 454,896.00 44 2,100 368,634.00 08/28/2025 46 2,400 419,952.00 34 1,912 335,441.28 08/29/2025 41 2,100 367,710.00 33 2,688 471,448.32 09/01/2025 19 800 141,808.00 20 1,182 210,195.06 09/02/2025 36 1,700 299,897.00 13 700 125,062.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,079 272,457 51,769,936.60 4,845 275,047 52,809,559.69 09/03/2025 20 1,500 262,035.00 26 1,600 280,160.00 09/04/2025 66 3,289 562,353.22 37 2,500 430,175.00 09/05/2025 12 900 155,232.00 29 1,500 259,620.00 09/08/2025 20 1,200 208,440.00 27 1,200 208,800.00 09/09/2025 15 1,100 192,247.00 31 1,200 210,384.00 09/10/2025 20 1,000 175,220.00 16 800 140,624.00 09/11/2025 33 2,100 361,746.00 19 1,000 173,850.00

09/12/2025 19 1,303 221,835.75 25 1,400 239,414.00 09/15/2025 12 500 85,325.00 22 1,700 293,386.00 09/16/2025 34 1,600 281,280.00 26 1,800 318,186.00 09/17/2025 23 1,500 262,575.00 34 1,900 333,982.00 09/18/2025 - - - 25 1,600 289,008.00 09/19/2025 25 1,700 315,146.00 32 2,000 371,800.00 09/22/2025 36 2,100 389,550.00 25 1,443 268,282.56 09/23/2025 22 1,300 241,020.00 61 3,657 681,628.23 09/24/2025 70 3,800 699,960.00 21 1,100 204,325.00 09/25/2025 77 3,700 654,678.00 10 420 75,033.00 09/26/2025 54 3,250 560,885.00 23 1,500 260,385.00 09/29/2025 40 2,700 464,535.00 45 1,700 294,185.00 09/30/2025 35 2,397 404,685.51 52 3,100 527,713.00 10/01/2025 - - - 106 5,480 996,373.60 10/02/2025 29 1,750 332,465.00 73 4,099 782,253.16 10/03/2025 6 400 76,900.00 84 4,896 955,895.04 10/06/2025 46 2,352 463,485.12 48 2,800 553,532.00 10/07/2025 56 2,498 492,230.90 41 2,100 414,792.00 10/08/2025 49 3,500 675,080.00 24 1,400 271,026.00 10/09/2025 54 2,800 533,344.00 21 1,500 287,145.00 10/10/2025 68 3,173 600,395.06 42 2,400 456,456.00 10/13/2025 35 2,139 398,902.11 29 1,800 336,924.00 10/14/2025 83 3,088 564,455.52 31 2,000 366,180.00 10/15/2025 19 1,000 185,290.00 75 3,300 612,645.00 10/16/2025 - - - 127 7,598 1,551,587.58 10/17/2025 1 100 20,260.00 53 3,020 617,288.00 10/20/2025 34 1,950 395,187.00 54 2,500 510,925.00 10/21/2025 30 1,800 371,520.00 91 5,900 1,243,307.00 10/22/2025 45 2,238 469,644.30 51 3,250 688,577.50 10/23/2025 54 2,100 442,428.00 26 1,700 359,108.00 10/24/2025 36 1,500 316,140.00 34 1,700 359,771.00 10/27/2025 56 2,400 506,424.00 37 1,751 370,354.01 10/28/2025 62 3,300 694,452.00 49 3,249 688,333.14 10/29/2025 60 2,762 574,440.76 38 2,300 481,045.00 10/30/2025 51 2,900 602,736.00 27 1,789 373,901.00 10/31/2025 41 2,200 457,776.00 41 2,611 544,289.06 11/03/2025 58 4,000 816,360.00 13 1,100 227,117.00 11/04/2025 48 2,400 475,176.00 31 2,300 456,182.00 11/05/2025 78 3,670 715,576.60 12 1,000 195,950.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,450 281,035 49,893,952.42 5,333 297,764 53,521,926.85 11/06/2025 42 2,500 481,350.00 17 902 175,709.60 11/07/2025 33 1,800 339,984.00 19 1,284 243,035.52 11/10/2025 35 2,000 377,620.00 36 1,702 322,614.10 11/11/2025 9 483 90,852.30 34 2,394 457,900.38 11/12/2025 34 2,200 426,580.00 49 2,901 564,099.45 11/13/2025 51 2,800 543,760.00 24 1,720 338,444.40 11/14/2025 38 905 172,710.20 10 700 134,050.00 11/17/2025 55 2,895 551,584.35 7 600 114,402.00 11/18/2025 75 2,517 466,626.63 27 1,446 269,679.00 11/19/2025 48 2,500 463,975.00 27 1,767 329,280.45 11/20/2025 24 2,000 371,920.00 50 2,368 441,750.40 11/21/2025 66 2,247 417,717.30 67 3,519 661,184.91 11/24/2025 23 1,200 232,140.00 69 3,301 640,294.97 11/25/2025 15 700 135,527.00 68 4,176 826,096.32 11/26/2025 44 3,200 645,344.00 34 1,816 368,648.00 11/27/2025 21 1,000 201,310.00 35 2,097 424,055.34 11/28/2025 7 400 81,380.00 29 1,287 263,796.39 12/01/2025 7 600 125,760.00 21 1,269 267,581.34 12/02/2025 46 2,580 533,569.80 43 2,900 602,243.00 12/03/2025 6 600 125,868.00 53 3,931 831,170.64 12/04/2025 50 2,900 618,715.00 37 2,200 472,692.00 12/05/2025 19 1,200 256,080.00 24 1,370 293,454.00 12/08/2025 31 2,300 488,911.00 17 1,300 277,589.00 12/09/2025 42 3,000 626,880.00 5 400 83,780.00 12/10/2025 35 2,400 504,192.00 36 2,600 549,614.00 12/11/2025 21 1,700 352,478.00 14 800 166,384.00 12/12/2025 29 1,400 286,370.00 12 1,010 208,150.90 12/15/2025 40 1,700 350,319.00 53 2,890 599,010.30 12/16/2025 45 1,842 382,270.26 49 3,100 647,032.00 12/17/2025 62 3,258 664,860.06 9 533 109,686.07 12/18/2025 43 2,050 415,596.50 29 1,800 365,868.00 12/19/2025 23 1,200 244,476.00 27 1,500 307,005.00 12/22/2025 19 1,200 244,404.00 24 1,867 382,622.98 12/23/2025 44 2,291 472,152.19 33 1,895 391,829.15 12/24/2025 12 509 104,787.83 14 870 179,324.40 12/29/2025 1 100 20,570.00 6 395 81,804.50 12/30/2025 - - - 9 340 71,080.40 12/31/2025 - - - 7 301 62,830.74

