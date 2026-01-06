Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech -3

Anzeige
06-Jan-2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, January 6, 2026 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025: 

 - 32,966 shares 
 - EUR6,457,086.94 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,079 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,845 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 272,457 shares for EUR51,769,936.60 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 275,047 shares for EUR52,809,559.69 
As a reminder: 
  
 
The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account: 
  
 
 - 35,556 shares 
 - EUR5,371,198.80 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,590 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,093 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 341,671 shares for EUR67,250,964.02 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 335,678 shares for EUR66,313,031.28 
  
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 

 - 0 shares 
 - EUR10,000,000.00 
  
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
listed on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
More than 9,900 employees work for customers around the globe. 

Contact 
 
Petra Müller 
 
Head of Investor Relations 
 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
 
www.sartorius.com 

Total     5,079       272,457     51,769,936.60   4,845       275,047     52,809,559.69 
 
07/01/2025  78         3,628      728,030.76     47         3,000      604,320.00 
 
07/02/2025  44         2,900      588,671.00     92         3,500      714,490.00 
 
07/03/2025  42         2,919      598,190.67     46         2,600      535,392.00 
 
07/04/2025  53         2,201      445,790.54     44         2,500      509,375.00 
 
07/07/2025  47         3,193      641,569.49     23         1,200      241,656.00 
 
07/08/2025  66         3,979      788,995.91     79         4,400      880,264.00 
 
07/09/2025  34         1,900      382,223.00     62         3,300      668,316.00 
 
07/10/2025  19         1,100      222,937.00     82         4,300      876,039.00 
 
07/11/2025  59         3,300      672,408.00     31         1,607      328,776.13 
 
07/14/2025  109        6,500      1,293,630.00    24         1,400      284,298.00 
 
07/15/2025  48         2,930      580,989.70     58         2,800      559,692.00 
 
07/16/2025  51         2,500      486,675.00     28         1,900      370,823.00 
 
07/17/2025  54         3,000      581,070.00     36         1,715      333,498.90 
 
07/18/2025  37         2,300      441,186.00     31         1,600      308,416.00 
 
07/21/2025  66         3,400      641,308.00     37         2,300      436,448.00 
 
07/22/2025  94         6,700      1,199,903.00    12         501       93,692.01 
 
07/23/2025  63         4,700      827,811.00     32         1,801      319,479.39 
 
07/24/2025  31         1,700      296,242.00     45         2,100      367,605.00 
 
07/25/2025  40         1,600      279,024.00     28         1,600      279,632.00 
 
07/28/2025  43         3,000      533,070.00     80         3,099      553,915.26 
 
07/29/2025  19         1,300      230,152.00     65         4,400      786,500.00 
 
07/30/2025  42         2,400      431,640.00     34         2,500      452,625.00 
 
07/31/2025  69         3,500      622,020.00     24         1,700      304,062.00 
 
08/01/2025  57         2,700      464,022.00     26         1,661      286,306.57 
 
08/04/2025  53         2,422      413,798.70     35         1,700      291,346.00 
 
08/05/2025  50         2,378      403,189.90     23         1,300      221,182.00 
 
08/06/2025  56         2,800      469,448.00     25         1,310      220,525.40 
 
08/07/2025  33         1,350      224,923.50     27         1,900      317,319.00 
 
08/08/2025  49         2,400      400,752.00     46         1,900      318,364.00 
 
08/11/2025  35         1,800      303,174.00     40         2,150      362,984.50 
 
08/12/2025  8         700       120,659.00     96         5,189      900,602.84 
 
08/13/2025  51         2,400      422,496.00     37         2,200      388,256.00 
 
08/14/2025  27         1,400      246,876.00     35         2,000      354,580.00 
 
08/15/2025  35         2,500      443,000.00     40         2,200      390,566.00 
 
08/18/2025  53         2,600      459,056.00     40         2,500      442,600.00 
 
08/19/2025  17         1,200      212,196.00     64         2,600      462,878.00 
 
08/20/2025  35         1,300      232,726.00     38         1,800      323,208.00 
 
08/21/2025  46         2,200      391,138.00     13         700       125,531.00 
 
08/22/2025  33         1,200      211,860.00     47         2,600      462,878.00 
 
08/25/2025  47         2,100      371,154.00     26         1,200      213,132.00 
 
08/26/2025  58         1,621      283,610.16     35         1,818      319,513.50 
 
08/27/2025  59         2,600      454,896.00     44         2,100      368,634.00 
 
08/28/2025  46         2,400      419,952.00     34         1,912      335,441.28 
 
08/29/2025  41         2,100      367,710.00     33         2,688      471,448.32 
 
09/01/2025  19         800       141,808.00     20         1,182      210,195.06 
 
09/02/2025  36         1,700      299,897.00     13         700       125,062.00 
Total     5,079       272,457     51,769,936.60   4,845       275,047     52,809,559.69 
 
09/03/2025  20         1,500      262,035.00     26         1,600      280,160.00 
 
09/04/2025  66         3,289      562,353.22     37         2,500      430,175.00 
 
09/05/2025  12         900       155,232.00     29         1,500      259,620.00 
 
09/08/2025  20         1,200      208,440.00     27         1,200      208,800.00 
 
09/09/2025  15         1,100      192,247.00     31         1,200      210,384.00 
 
09/10/2025  20         1,000      175,220.00     16         800       140,624.00 
 
09/11/2025  33         2,100      361,746.00     19         1,000      173,850.00

09/12/2025  19         1,303      221,835.75     25         1,400      239,414.00 
 
09/15/2025  12         500       85,325.00     22         1,700      293,386.00 
 
09/16/2025  34         1,600      281,280.00     26         1,800      318,186.00 
 
09/17/2025  23         1,500      262,575.00     34         1,900      333,982.00 
 
09/18/2025  -         -        -         25         1,600      289,008.00 
 
09/19/2025  25         1,700      315,146.00     32         2,000      371,800.00 
 
09/22/2025  36         2,100      389,550.00     25         1,443      268,282.56 
 
09/23/2025  22         1,300      241,020.00     61         3,657      681,628.23 
 
09/24/2025  70         3,800      699,960.00     21         1,100      204,325.00 
 
09/25/2025  77         3,700      654,678.00     10         420       75,033.00 
 
09/26/2025  54         3,250      560,885.00     23         1,500      260,385.00 
 
09/29/2025  40         2,700      464,535.00     45         1,700      294,185.00 
 
09/30/2025  35         2,397      404,685.51     52         3,100      527,713.00 
 
10/01/2025  -         -        -         106        5,480      996,373.60 
 
10/02/2025  29         1,750      332,465.00     73         4,099      782,253.16 
 
10/03/2025  6         400       76,900.00     84         4,896      955,895.04 
 
10/06/2025  46         2,352      463,485.12     48         2,800      553,532.00 
 
10/07/2025  56         2,498      492,230.90     41         2,100      414,792.00 
 
10/08/2025  49         3,500      675,080.00     24         1,400      271,026.00 
 
10/09/2025  54         2,800      533,344.00     21         1,500      287,145.00 
 
10/10/2025  68         3,173      600,395.06     42         2,400      456,456.00 
 
10/13/2025  35         2,139      398,902.11     29         1,800      336,924.00 
 
10/14/2025  83         3,088      564,455.52     31         2,000      366,180.00 
 
10/15/2025  19         1,000      185,290.00     75         3,300      612,645.00 
 
10/16/2025  -         -        -         127        7,598      1,551,587.58 
 
10/17/2025  1         100       20,260.00     53         3,020      617,288.00 
 
10/20/2025  34         1,950      395,187.00     54         2,500      510,925.00 
 
10/21/2025  30         1,800      371,520.00     91         5,900      1,243,307.00 
 
10/22/2025  45         2,238      469,644.30     51         3,250      688,577.50 
 
10/23/2025  54         2,100      442,428.00     26         1,700      359,108.00 
 
10/24/2025  36         1,500      316,140.00     34         1,700      359,771.00 
 
10/27/2025  56         2,400      506,424.00     37         1,751      370,354.01 
 
10/28/2025  62         3,300      694,452.00     49         3,249      688,333.14 
 
10/29/2025  60         2,762      574,440.76     38         2,300      481,045.00 
 
10/30/2025  51         2,900      602,736.00     27         1,789      373,901.00 
 
10/31/2025  41         2,200      457,776.00     41         2,611      544,289.06 
 
11/03/2025  58         4,000      816,360.00     13         1,100      227,117.00 
 
11/04/2025  48         2,400      475,176.00     31         2,300      456,182.00 
 
11/05/2025  78         3,670      715,576.60     12         1,000      195,950.00 
Total     5,450       281,035     49,893,952.42   5,333       297,764     53,521,926.85 
 
11/06/2025  42         2,500      481,350.00     17         902       175,709.60 
 
11/07/2025  33         1,800      339,984.00     19         1,284      243,035.52 
 
11/10/2025  35         2,000      377,620.00     36         1,702      322,614.10 
 
11/11/2025  9         483       90,852.30     34         2,394      457,900.38 
 
11/12/2025  34         2,200      426,580.00     49         2,901      564,099.45 
 
11/13/2025  51         2,800      543,760.00     24         1,720      338,444.40 
 
11/14/2025  38         905       172,710.20     10         700       134,050.00 
 
11/17/2025  55         2,895      551,584.35     7         600       114,402.00 
 
11/18/2025  75         2,517      466,626.63     27         1,446      269,679.00 
 
11/19/2025  48         2,500      463,975.00     27         1,767      329,280.45 
 
11/20/2025  24         2,000      371,920.00     50         2,368      441,750.40 
 
11/21/2025  66         2,247      417,717.30     67         3,519      661,184.91 
 
11/24/2025  23         1,200      232,140.00     69         3,301      640,294.97 
 
11/25/2025  15         700       135,527.00     68         4,176      826,096.32 
 
11/26/2025  44         3,200      645,344.00     34         1,816      368,648.00 
 
11/27/2025  21         1,000      201,310.00     35         2,097      424,055.34 
 
11/28/2025  7         400       81,380.00     29         1,287      263,796.39 
 
12/01/2025  7         600       125,760.00     21         1,269      267,581.34 
 
12/02/2025  46         2,580      533,569.80     43         2,900      602,243.00 
 
12/03/2025  6         600       125,868.00     53         3,931      831,170.64 
 
12/04/2025  50         2,900      618,715.00     37         2,200      472,692.00 
 
12/05/2025  19         1,200      256,080.00     24         1,370      293,454.00 
 
12/08/2025  31         2,300      488,911.00     17         1,300      277,589.00 
 
12/09/2025  42         3,000      626,880.00     5         400       83,780.00 
 
12/10/2025  35         2,400      504,192.00     36         2,600      549,614.00 
 
12/11/2025  21         1,700      352,478.00     14         800       166,384.00 
 
12/12/2025  29         1,400      286,370.00     12         1,010      208,150.90 
 
12/15/2025  40         1,700      350,319.00     53         2,890      599,010.30 
 
12/16/2025  45         1,842      382,270.26     49         3,100      647,032.00 
 
12/17/2025  62         3,258      664,860.06     9         533       109,686.07 
 
12/18/2025  43         2,050      415,596.50     29         1,800      365,868.00 
 
12/19/2025  23         1,200      244,476.00     27         1,500      307,005.00 
 
12/22/2025  19         1,200      244,404.00     24         1,867      382,622.98 
 
12/23/2025  44         2,291      472,152.19     33         1,895      391,829.15 
 
12/24/2025  12         509       104,787.83     14         870       179,324.40 
 
12/29/2025  1         100       20,570.00     6         395       81,804.50 
 
12/30/2025  -         -        -         9         340       71,080.40 
 
12/31/2025  -         -        -         7         301       62,830.74

File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2255304 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2255304 06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

