Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros

DJ Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Dividend 
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros 
06-Feb-2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, France | February 6, 2026 
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros 
The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at its meeting, on February 4, 2026, to propose a 
dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2025 to the combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting on March 24, 2026 - the 
same amount as in 2024. The total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid to 
shareholders as from April 2, 2026. 
In addition, the Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the 2025 results of Sartorius 
Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on February 3, 2026. 
This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim 
Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the 
legally binding version. 
Financial calendar  
February 16,2026 | Publication of the 2025 Annual Report  
March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting   
April 23,2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026  
July 23,2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026  
October 22,2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026   
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech  
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3billion euros, 
according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200employees are working for customers around the globe.   
  
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.   
  
Contact  
Verena Sattel 
External Communications  
+49 551 308 9261 
verena.sattel@sartorius.com 
  
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros | Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 2272726 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2272726 06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272726&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2026 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.