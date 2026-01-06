Planet MicroCap Holdings LLC, owned by Ian Cassel, Acquires Planet MicroCap LLC to Expand into In-Person Events

Acquisition Unlocks Robust Synergies Across Online Community and In-Person Events

LITITZ, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Planet Microcap Holdings LLC announced it has acquired Planet Microcap LLC. Planet Microcap Holdings LCC is owned by Ian Cassel, founder of MicroCapClub.com. Planet Microcap LLC, owned by the Kraft Family, is an independent event organizer and media company that has been operating in-person microcap events since 2014.

The business will continue to operate under the Planet MicroCap brand. Shelly and Lulu Kraft will support the business over a transition period, and Bobby Kraft will continue to lead the Planet MicroCap events business post-acquisition, as well as continue to host the Planet MicroCap Podcast.

Ian Cassel commented, "Over the last several years I've been watching Shelly, Lulu, and Bobby Kraft build the best large scale, fully independent, microcap in-person event organization in North America. In 2025, MicroCapClub formed a strategic collaboration with Planet MicroCap with two events in Las Vegas and Toronto. The feedback from investors, companies, and partners was overwhelmingly positive. It became obvious the two brands should be brought together under an aligned vision and mission to achieve the greatest impact."

Shelly and Lulu Kraft commented, "We both look forward to the continuing success of our legacy family business and wish the best of luck to both Ian and Bobby in their future endeavors."

Bobby Kraft commented, "MicroCapClub is universally viewed as the thought leader in the microcap space. The ability for microcap investors to meet online on MicroCapClub.com and then meet in-person at our Planet MicroCap events is a powerful synergy. I look forward to working alongside Ian and the team at MicroCapClub to continue to raise the standard with our events by bringing the best investors and companies together online, and in person."

Upcoming Events:

June 16-18, 2026 - Planet MicroCap Las Vegas

October 27-29, 2026 - Planet MicroCap Toronto

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality in-person microcap events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

media@planetmicrocap.com

SOURCE: Planet Microcap Holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/planet-microcap-holdings-llc-owned-by-ian-cassel-acquires-planet-microcap-llc-1123001