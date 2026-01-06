Consumers Energy has switched on a 250 MW solar project in western Michigan built on an active municipal wastewater treatment site, using a dedicated 138 kV grid connection.From pv magazine USA Consumers Energy has energized the Muskegon Solar Energy Center, a move that underscores the industry's shift toward developing large-scale utility assets on unconventional landscapes. Located in Moorland Township, Michigan, the 250 MW facility now stands as the largest solar installation in the utility's fleet, marking a significant milestone in the state's transition toward a coal-free capacity mix ...

