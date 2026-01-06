Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890364 | ISIN: CA76125W5054 | Ticker-Symbol: 2RX
Frankfurt
06.01.26 | 08:11
0,540 Euro
+1,89 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5400,55013:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC0,540+1,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.