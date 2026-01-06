Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market worth $195.0 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Pharma & Cosmetic Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 195.0 billion in 2030 from USD 96.3 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 15.17%. The demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors is growing due to a rise in pharmaceutical counterfeiting and stringent regulatory and serialization standards. Additionally, tailored packaging and the increasing demand from the cosmetics industry are creating further opportunities for market expansion. The pharmaceutical & cosmetics anti-counterfeit packaging market is growing due to a rise in pharmaceutical crimes coupled with strong regulation & serialization requirements. Customized packaging and rising demand from the cosmetics industry are further providing opportunities for market growth.

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025 -2030

2025 Market Size: USD 96.3 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 195.0 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 15.17%

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

Europe is the largest market for pharmaceutical & cosmetics anti-counterfeit packaging, having a share of 33.7% in 2024.

By technology, RFID technology segment will grow at the fastest rate between 2025 and 2030, at a CAGR of 18.67%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market"

160 - Tables

30 - Figures

150 - Pages

The pharmaceutical & cosmetic anti-counterfeit packaging has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe constitutes the largest market due to factors such as stringent regulations, robust enforcement, and a fully developed healthcare and beauty sector.

By technology, the RFID segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

RFID is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the pharmaceutical & cosmetic anti-counterfeit packaging market. The growth is attributed to the features such as item-level traceability, real-time verification, and high-quality data in complex supply chains. In comparison with barcodes or QR codes, RFID tags can be scanned without requiring line of sight and in bulk. This makes them the ideal choice in high-volume pharmaceutical distribution or cosmetic retail settings where speed and accuracy are crucial. Rising regulatory pressure (FMD, DSCSA in the US, and international track-and-trace requirements) is enhancing the need to implement technologies to support the ability to deliver end-to-end visibility and automated verification. RFID can also be easily integrated with digital platforms, cold-chain monitoring, inventory management, and patient-level access. The use of RFID in cosmetic products enhances the brand protection against fake products in the grey market. RFID is also practical and easy to use, with increased read ranges, and the growing use of NFC-based smartphones, which has increased its adoption among pharma and beauty companies seeking to secure intelligent packaging.

Asia Pacific accounted for the third-largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical & cosmetics anti-counterfeit packaging market in the Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the most rapidly developing sectors. With the increase in counterfeit products, the manufacturing industry has experienced above-average growth. To comply with stricter regulatory systems, changes are being implemented. The region has exhibited a higher prevalence of counterfeit drugs and fake cosmetic items, prompting governments to implement secure packaging systems that include serializing, QR-based authentication, holograms, and tamper-evident seals. Countries such as China and India are enhancing track-and-trace requirements for pharmaceuticals. The Southeast Asian markets are updating their regulatory frameworks to reduce illicit cross-border trade, which is expected to drive market growth in turn. The rapid growth of e-commerce sales has led to an increased need for authentication features and digital verification tools. Furthermore, local pharmaceutical and cosmetic producers are intensifying their export business, which requires them to meet stricter international standards. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest rate of adoption of high-end security packages due to increasing awareness of product safety among emerging middle classes, substantial investments in digital supply chain systems, and government-backed anti-counterfeit efforts.

Key Players

The pharmaceutical & cosmetics anti-counterfeit packaging market comprises major players such as CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), SML Group (China), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), Dover Corporation (US), and AlpVision SA (Switzerland). Partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and product launches are among the key strategies adopted by these major players to enhance their positions in the pharmaceutical & cosmetic anti-counterfeit packaging market.

