Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.: Nevada Lithium Announces Rare Earth Elements Within its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV:NVLH)(OTCQB:NVLHF)(FSE:87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of significant rare earth elements ("REE") mineralization within existing drill core on its 100% owned Bonnie Claire lithium project (the "Project" or "Bonnie Claire"), located in Nye County, Nevada. The Company intends to conduct further work to examine the distribution of REE across Bonnie Claire, and determine the potential for REE extraction alongside lithium and boron within the current flowsheet, as outlined in the Project's 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") available on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca (the "PEA").

Nevada Lithium's CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments:

"We are pleased to announce that new analysis of drill core from our 2024 work program indicates the presence of rare earth elements at Bonnie Claire. Rare earth elements are among the world's most valuable minerals and are crucial to technological applications that are highly prized by both industry and governments. Rare earth elements are also included in the US Department of the Interior 2025 Critical Minerals List and have been the focus of Chinese export restrictions.

Similar to our interpretation of the presence of cesium and rubidium at Bonnie Claire, we think that these rare earth elements have the potential to produce a by-product revenue stream for the Project. In addition to the lithium and boron production identified in our 2025 PEA, Nevada Lithium is now actively examining the potential for the production of multiple additional minerals on the US 2025 Critical Minerals list. Little attention has been paid to the tremendous +50% rebound in lithium prices over 2025. However, the scarcity of rare earth elements has been at the center of market and geopolitical attention for over two years. Nevada Lithium currently has the potential to produce a suite of materials on the US 2025 Critical Minerals List, including rare earth elements. This illustrates a tremendous optionality to increase value at Bonnie Claire. We remain focused on creating shareholder value with the next steps in the development of this asset, located in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, Nevada, USA."

Highlights

REE mineralization confirmed in the Lower Zone area at Bonnie Claire

High-grade REE assays co-occur with high-grade lithium, boron, rubidium, and cesium

Almost 800 ft potential vertical thickness of REE mineralization

Potential for REE extraction to be investigated within current mining plan and flowsheet

Drill assays

Bonnie Claire displays two mineral deposits within the shallowly-dipping strata that underlay the property; 1) an Upper Zone, from surface to approximately 400 ft characterized by moderate-grade lithium and boron, and 2) a Lower Zone, intersected between approximately 1500 ft and 2800 ft, characterised by high-grade lithium and boron.

The Company submitted five core claystone samples from the Lower Zone at Bonnie Claire for REE analysis. The samples are all from Drill Hole BC2401C, which was drilled in 2024. The submitted samples are all claystones that were taken from the drill core between 1987.5 ft and 2767 ft, covering a vertical thickness of 779.5 ft. The hole was drilled vertically, and because the lower zone dips gently to the east, the vertical thickness is similar to true thickness.

REE assays are outlined below in Table 1. Lithium is included for Lower Zone grade context.

Drill Hole BC2401C BC2401C BC2401C BC2401C BC2401C Depth (ft) 1987.5-1988 2565-2565.5 2577-2577.5 2591-2591.5 2766.5-2767 Analytical method ME-MS89L ME-MS89L ME-MS89L ME-MS89L ME-MS89L Lithium (ppm) 3780 6390 3850 3090 1250 Yttrium (ppm) 9 13.3 19.1 21.3 9.6 Lanthanum (ppm) 26.5 26.7 48.5 33.5 20.8 Cerium (ppm) 53.4 54.5 104 69.6 35.8 Praseodymium (ppm) 4.99 5.79 11.45 7.7 3.68 Neodymium (ppm) 17 18.7 41.1 29.5 13.25 Samarium (ppm) 2.69 3.03 7.05 5.13 2.14 Europium (ppm) 0.35 0.48 0.97 0.84 0.3 Gadolinium (ppm) 1.63 2.55 4.54 3.79 1.79 Terbium (ppm) 0.26 0.42 0.63 0.61 0.28 Dysprosium (ppm) 1.57 2.44 3.57 3.6 1.78 Holmium (ppm) 0.32 0.48 0.58 0.7 0.33 Erbium (ppm) 0.85 1.21 1.64 1.63 0.97 Thulium (ppm) 5.6 5.4 10.8 5.4 4.8 Ytterbium (ppm) 1.04 0.89 1.32 1.26 0.92 Lutetium (ppm) 0.16 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.16 TREO (%) 0.015 0.016 0.031 0.022 0.012

Discussion

This is the first assessment of REE potential at Bonnie Claire. The claystone samples assayed from 1250 ppm to 6390 ppm lithium and 116 ppm (0.012%) to 306 ppm (0.031%) total rare earth oxides ("TREO"). The REE distribution of the sample consists of approximately 80-85% light rare earth elements and 15-20% yttrium and heavy rare earth elements.

The tenor of these initial assays appears to be broadly comparable to published REE assays from other volcano-sedimentary lithium deposits across Nevada, as outlined in Crespo et. al, (2025)*, and Century Lithium Corp.'s news release dated December 11, 2025.

The samples with the highest concentrations in this analysis occur in the lower part of the Lower Zone, which displays high lithium, boron, cesium, and rubidium grades within the current mine plan outlined in the Company's 2025 PEA. This apparent spatial correlation provides a basis to further examine REE distribution across the deposit, and to determine the potential for extraction within the current flowsheet that focuses on the extraction of lithium and boron, outlined in the Company's 2025 PEA. It is thought that potential REE extraction could provide a useful by-product credit to lower overall production costs at Bonnie Claire.

*Crespo, J. et al (2025), Rare Earth Minerals in Lithium clay deposits: Insights from the Thacker Pass deposit, Northern Nevada USA. Economic Geology, V20, No.4, pp811-818

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Five samples of drill core were submitted by Company staff to ALS Reno, NV. for sample preparation. Sample preparation comprised initial weighing (Code WEI-21), sent to internal Laboratory (SND-ALS), Disposal of M/ + Split after analysis (DIS-PUL21), pulverizing QC Test (PUL-QC), Sample Login - Recd w/o Bar Code (LOG-22), Fine crushing at 70% <2mm (CRU-31) and pulverizing up to 250g 85% <75 µm (PUL-31)

Samples were analyzed at ALS Canada's ISO/IEC 17035 accredited laboratory in Vancouver, BC using procedure ME-MS89L, using Na2O2 fusion and ALS' super trace ICP-MS methodology, incorporating an ICP-AES finish. Quality control in the form of duplicates, standards and blanks was provided by the laboratory. These were reviewed and found to be within target ranges.

About Rare Earth Elements

The rare earths are a relatively abundant group of 17 elements composed of scandium, yttrium, and the lanthanides. The elements range in crustal abundance from cerium, the 25th most abundant element of the 78 common elements in the earth's crust at 60 parts per million, to thulium and lutetium, the least abundant rare-earth elements at about 0.5 part per million. The elemental forms of rare earths are iron gray to silvery lustrous metals that are typically soft, malleable, and ductile and usually reactive, especially at elevated temperatures or when finely divided. The rare earths' unique properties are used in a wide variety of applications. (Source: USGS National Minerals Information Center)

QP Disclosure

Jeff Wilson, PhD, FGC, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium is the "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.

The Company recently filed a PEA on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project. The PEA has an effective date of March 31, 2025 and presents a $6.829 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") at an 8% discount rate, based on $24,000/tonne Li2CO3, $950/tonne boric acid, together with a 32.3% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR"). Results of the PEA were announced in the Company's news release, dated August 6, 2025. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative geologically to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

