Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. Phillip Hellman as Technical Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Phillip Hellman (BSc Hons 1, PhD, Fellow AIG) is an Associate of Behre Dolbear Australia and an, Associate of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd with more than 40 years of experience as a professional geologist. Dr Hellman is the former Managing Director of Hellman and Schofield Pty Ltd. He has worked on numerous primary and ionic adsorption rare earth projects in Australia, Africa, Asia, Brazil, East Timor, India, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Malawi, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia and USA. He is the author of various specialist academic and applied papers on rare earth deposits and has presented to the EURARE, the European rare earth industry's specialist organisation. He is a Competent Person under the JORC Code.

Dr. Hellman undertook postgraduate (PhD) studies in experimental petrology and geochemistry at Macquarie University and University of Cambridge (UK) from 1975 to 1978. Papers from this work were published in a number of journals including Nature, Contributions to Mineralogy and Petrology and Earth and Planetary Science Letters. A major part of his Ph D was concerned with neutron activation analysis of rare earth elements and electron probe microanalysis. This research resulted in the documentation of the mobility of REE in a variety of geological environments and provided evidence that the then prevailing view of REE largely being immobile during alteration processes required revision.

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., Director and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented, "The addition of Dr. Hellman to the Sorrento team will be a tremendous asset. He brings decades of knowledge both in academia and industry to the table, specifically in Rare Earth Elements. This is a unique combination that positions us well to progress the Bottom Brook REE project in a well thought and diligent way."

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

