This partnership will strengthen the Radisson Rewards loyalty ecosystem across seven countries

Valuedynamx, a leading provider of purchase rewards, today announced a strategic partnership with Radisson Hotel Group to expand its Radisson Rewards loyalty program. Now, more than 25 million Radisson Rewards members across the UK, India, France, Germany, USA, Spain and Italy, will be able to earn points on everyday purchases made online through the new Radisson Rewards Shop. This expansion allows members to accelerate their path to hotel stays and access the full range of travel and lifestyle benefits offered by Radisson Rewards.

Through this partnership, Valuedynamx is helping Radisson Rewards diversify earning and redemption opportunities beyond travel, making the program more relevant to members' everyday lives. The new online shopping capability extends the Radisson Rewards ecosystem, giving members greater flexibility and control over how they accumulate points.

The Radisson Rewards Shop, powered by Valuedynamx and available in five languages across seven countries, features more than 4,500 leading global and local retailers specific to each country, spanning categories including fashion, electronics, home goods, groceries, and more. Members can earn points on purchases from brands such as H&M, Zalando, Lacoste, Ray-Ban, Euronics, Old Navy, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Sephora.

"Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group demonstrates how the right technology and retail partnerships can transform a loyalty program's value proposition," said James Berry, Managing Director, Valuedynamx. "Our extensive network of retail relationships across multiple countries and our proven technology platform enabled Radisson Hotel Group to quickly reach their target markets and scale rewards opportunities globally. This is exactly the kind of partnership where everybody wins members earn more, retailers gain loyal customers, and Radisson Hotel Group deepens engagement with their community."

Valuedynamx is enabling Radisson Rewards to deliver a more comprehensive and flexible ecosystem for earning and redeeming points. By powering the program's new everyday shopping capability, Valuedynamx extends Radisson Rewards beyond traditional travel-related earn channels and now into everyday shopping. With the extended earning opportunities driven by the Valuedynamx platform, members will be able to redeem more with hotel stays at Radisson Hotel Group properties, flights with Air France KLM and SAS, Priority Pass airport lounge access, and charitable donations. This expansion gives members more ways to accumulate points quickly and in ways that fit naturally into their everyday lives.

"We're delighted to partner with Valuedynamx to expand earning opportunities for our members in a way that truly reflects how they live, shop, and travel today," said Ana Martinez de Velasco, Director of Loyalty and Partnerships at Radisson Hotel Group. "By extending Radisson Rewards beyond travel into experiences and everyday retail, we're able to keep members more engaged while offering the flexibility and choice they increasingly expect. Ultimately, our goal is to create a loyalty ecosystem that feels rewarding across multiple touchpoints, and Valuedynamx's seamless, multi-market launch helps bring that vision to life."

To celebrate the launch, Radisson Rewards is offering members an exclusive limited-time bonus: 10% bonus points on their first purchase, 20% bonus points on their second purchase, and 30% bonus points on their third purchase through Radisson Rewards Shop.

For more information about Radisson Rewards, visit https://rewardsshop.radissonhotels.com/

Click here for more information on Valuedynamx.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 40 years loyalty and customer engagement experience on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,580 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 25 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tara Strazdas

The Fletcher Group

732.275.7732

Valuedynamx@fletchergroupllc.com

Nataliya Tkachenko

Associate Director, Consumer PR

Radisson Hotel Group

nataliya.tkachenko@radissonhotels.com