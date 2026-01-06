Spain will provide €90 million ($105.3 million) in funding for nearly 1 GW of pumped hydro projects, adding 7 GWh of long-duration energy storage (LDES) by 2035. Each project will be eligible for a maximum €50 million grant and all work must be completed by June 30, 2035.From ESS News The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has approved a second call for grants for innovative pumped hydro energy storage projects, with a total budget of €90 million under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). The scheme is expected to back nearly ...

