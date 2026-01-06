Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 13:36 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 6 January 2026

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 5 January 2026, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,974.06p

Including income: 5,028.29

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


