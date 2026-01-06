HISONG Music Technologies Introduces HISONG Link App, Turning Any Phone Into a Mobile Studio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / HISONG Music Technologies (CES Booth 21742) today announced the HISONG Link App, a new mobile control and creation platform designed exclusively for the AirStudio S1 wireless microphone system. More than a basic companion app, HISONG Link transforms an iOS or Android smartphone into a complete mobile studio for professional recording, audio processing, and instant content sharing - anytime, anywhere. By tightly integrating hardware and software, it delivers a streamlined workflow for creators who want studio-quality results without a computer.

The HISONG Link App gives AirStudio S1 users full control over their sound with real-time monitoring and output management directly from the phone. Creators can quickly adjust microphone monitoring levels, headphone volume, and the playback level of external backing tracks to achieve accurate, comfortable monitoring for performance, livestreaming or spoken-word recording. A clear, visual battery interface displays the remaining power of both the microphone and wireless monitoring earphones, helping users avoid interruptions during critical takes or live sessions.

At the core of the app is a professional-grade mixing and processing engine. Users can shape their sound with a nine-band EQ, tailored compressor presets, adjustable vocal plate reverb, multi-level noise reduction, and a one-touch limiter for distortion-free output. This toolkit delivers workstation-style sound shaping directly on a mobile device, supporting everything from live singing and outdoor performances to polished voice recordings.

For creators producing music and performance content, the HISONG Link App supports separate-track recording of backing music and dry vocals. The app can capture backing tracks from other music apps on the phone while simultaneously recording the vocal as an independent track, enabling true "backing + vocal" multitrack production without extra gear. After recording, users can play back sessions, export individual tracks or export fully mixed files for post-production, collaboration or delivery.

With built-in one-tap sharing, recordings can be sent directly to social platforms, messaging apps, and cloud services without transferring files to a computer. The app also includes integrated support resources, including in-app help, illustrated guides, troubleshooting flows, firmware updates, and accessory management, ensuring a smooth, reliable experience for AirStudio S1 owners. With the HISONG Link App, AirStudio S1 evolves from a microphone into a portable recording studio, live performance tool, mixing console, and content publishing hub - empowering musicians, streamers, podcasters, and video creators to achieve professional-grade sound with the simplest possible workflow.

The HISONG Link App is currently available on iOS and Android.

About HISONG Music Technologies

HISONG is committed to continuous innovation in music technologies and products. The company aims to empower music and audio creators with intelligent, user-friendly, and professional-grade solutions. HISONG's global team excels in advanced semiconductor applications, software and hardware design, algorithm development, acoustic engineering, and industrial design. In 2025, HISONG launched its groundbreaking audio solution, the AirStudio S1, the recipient of the prestigious 2025 CES Innovation Award. The product has also garnered widespread praise from media and influencers alike. For more information about HISONG, please visit www.hisong.io .

