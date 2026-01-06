Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Empyrean Medical Systems Inc.: Empyrean Medical Systems Secures Strategic Financing from Hamilton Reserve Bank, Advances Radiation Oncology Innovation

BOCA RATON, FL AND NEVIS, SAINT KITTS & NEVIS / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc. (www.empyreanmed.com), a leading Florida-based radiation oncology company, and Hamilton Reserve Bank ("HRB" www.hrbank.com), the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean with more than USD 4.2 billion in assets, have completed a strategic investment agreement to support Empyrean's mission to disrupt radiation oncology and launch first-in-class technologies to market in 2026. The Bank serves clients from 150 countries, operating in 15 languages and 126 currencies.

"Hamilton Reserve Bank is now an institutional shareholder of Empyrean Medical Systems," said Brittney Lovely, Managing Director, North America, Hamilton Reserve Bank. "The Bank has made an equity investment and will arrange a credit line of up to USD 20 million, subject to customary terms and conditions, to support Empyrean's product sales beginning in 2026. We believe Empyrean is well-positioned for breakthrough successes in the oncology industry."

Kal Fishman, Chairman and CEO of Empyrean Medical Systems, commented: "We are pleased that Hamilton Reserve Bank has become a significant shareholder in Empyrean Medical Systems and an institutional backer of our mission to change radiation oncology for good. HRB's strategic investment will accelerate our disruptive product line market deployment, supporting the anticipated commencement of patient treatments in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and other leading luminary cancer centers around the world, subject to applicable regulatory clearances."

"With Empyrean Medical Systems, the world finally has a highly effective, first-in-class technology to treat cancer and save more lives," said Hamilton Reserve Bank General Counsel Sebastian Ambrose, who has spearheaded the investment. "Hamilton Reserve Bank is pleased to join other world-renowned institutions such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, which owns 15% of Empyrean and Mayo Clinic as co-shareholders in Empyrean Medical Systems."

About Empyrean Medical Systems

Empyrean Medical Systems develops and commercializes a new approach for delivering radiation therapy originally discovered by MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers. The Magnetically Optimized Very High Energy Electron Therapy (MOVHEET) method has the potential to significantly improve the precision, cost, and efficacy of radiation therapy delivered by conventional legacy methods for cancer treatment, and to reduce side effects. The patented Empyrean product lines leverage the unique dosimetric characteristics of magnetically optimized, very-high-energy electron beams and x-ray photon beam sculpting to treat malignant tumors. The MOVHEET system is designed from the ground up to deliver both conventional and FLASH dose-rate radiotherapy with enhanced precision, thereby increasing its efficacy and safety. Empyrean holds a large IP portfolio and is poised for revenue growth from product sales in 2026 and beyond.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

Hamilton Reserve Bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank and the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean. As the hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton Reserve Bank serves a rapidly expanding clientele from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies in broad collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon, Banco Santander, among many other leading correspondent banks. Featured as a global success story powered by Temenos, the world's most advanced banking software, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory history, an asset base of more than USD 4.2 billion, and fully automated new customer account approval 100% online in 20 minutes, executing bank wires in seconds worldwide, delivering a fast, reliable, compliant, and white glove private banking experience for businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Contact

Empyrean Medical Systems
info@empyreanmed.com

Hamilton Reserve Bank
info@hrbank.com

SOURCE: Empyrean Medical Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/empyrean-medical-systems-secures-strategic-financing-from-hamilton-reserve-bank-advan-1124163

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.